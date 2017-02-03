Bold bird steals office worker's silver spoon

By Isobel Frodsham For Mailonline

A crafty crow left office workers laughing hysterically after he rejected their offer of a treat for a silver teaspoon.

In a video published online, the workers were seen trying to catch the eye of a crow through a window with a slice of toast while it was sat on a window ledge in Russia.

They decided open a window and break up some pieces of the toast and give it to him as a treat.

But the greedy crow attempted to snatch some crumbs out of the fingers of one of the workers and tried to climb into the office.

The workers then closed the window, but the crow wouldn't leave and seemed distracted by a different object inside.

They decided to open the window again, only for the bird to hop in and steal a used spoon that was sitting in a coffee cup.

The giggling workers tried to get the spoon back, but to no avail.

Eventually the thieving bird made off with his prize.

The video was posted on The Dodo Facebook page - a website which publishes animal stories.

It has been watched more than 3 million times.

Viewers responded to the video in a hilarious manner while others believed it was due to the nature of the animal.

Patricia Uffelman wrote a comment under the video which said: 'I guess he wasn't born with a silver spoon in his mouth...he worked for it!'

Charlene Rose added: 'He needed a crow sized shovel to dig out the snow obviously.'

Sanja Geise said: 'They like shiny things. Hang on to your jewelry! They are very mischievous but incredibly intelligent. Crows have a very particular language of their own. They can also talk like people, like a parrot, if you get a chance to teach them.'