Susie Dent finds rude word in Countdown letters

Published: 04:38 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 05:12 EST, 3 February 2017

Countdown viewers were left spitting out their afternoon teas yesterday after Susie Dent spelt out a rude word.

The show's long running Dictionary Corner maestro left contestants blushing with her eight-letter pick.

The letters the contestants were given were MTHIAEDHS.

But mischievous Susie soon pointed out the naughty word hiding in its midst, pointing out you could spell 's**thead' using those letters.

Covering her tracks naughty Susie said: 'I apologise for this one in advance, it's in the dictionary.'

She continued: 'We're only saying this because it gets you one letter further, but it's s***head, I apologise.'

Host Nick Hewer quipped: 'Susie wash your mouth out with soap!'

The camera then panned to fan favourite Rachel Riley who had spelt out the word, and was trying not to laugh.

It wasn't the first time Countdown has been a source of amusement for viewers. Fans will remember many a naughty word or innuendo appearing in the jumble of letters.

Host Nick Hewer, who took over from Jeff Stelling in 2012, told Susie jokingly to 'wash your mouth out'

Fans of the long running show will remember many a rude word or innuendo leading much hilarity. In 2013 the word 'orgasmed' appeared much to the amusement of Rachel Riley

Viewers enjoyed a thrilling climax to the show when the word 'orgasmed' appeared in 2013 and former co-host Carol Vorderman famously found herself stifling laughter after words like 'p**s' and 'a**e'.

She also had to spell out the word 'todgers' during her time on the daytime show much to the amusement of viewers..