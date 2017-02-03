Ex On The Beach star had explicit photo shared by builder

By Rebecca Taylor For Mailonline

Published: 05:09 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 05:19 EST, 3 February 2017

Connor Jones was convicted under revenge porn law for sharing an explicit image of Aimee Kimber on Twitter

A builder has avoided jail after being prosecuted under revenge porn legislation for sharing an explicit photo of an Ex on the Beach star, despite the two never meeting.

Connor Jones, 22, posted the private and intimate picture of Aimee Kimber on Twitter twice after chatting with friends about it, having seen it when it first surfaced online in 2012.

The photo, which shows an 'intimate act', was illicitly taken before Miss Kimber, 22, became famous, when she was just 17.

Although Jones was not there when the photo was taken, he remembered its existence and posted it when she was announced as one of the stars of the MTV show, where singletons look for love in a paradise resort.

He then re-posted the picture four months later when the first episode aired.

Jones, from Colchester, Essex, faced a jail sentence of up to two years but only received a community order.

Miss Kimber said Jones' actions were 'bullying' and has spoken out in the hope others will have the confidence to report similar incidents of revenge porn to the police.

Jones had never met his victim but was prosecuted under 'revenge porn' legislation which is usually used against spurned lovers who illegally share private pictures.

Aimee Kimber, on the right, was a star of the Ex on the Beach show last year. Years before her appearance, an explicit photo of her was taken and shared online

Colchester Magistrates' Court heard yesterday that Miss Kimber was heavily intoxicated when it happened after taking an 'illicit substance, which she believed to be methamphetamine' at a party.

Bearded Jones was not present when the photo was taken but remembered seeing it after it in 2012.

The defendant first shared it last year after joking with friends in a WhatsApp group following the announcement that Miss Kimber would be appearing on the programme filmed on a Thai beach.

He was reported to police when Miss Kimber, also of Colchester, found out that the image had been shared twice on Twitter by Jones.

Despite never meeting his victim, Jones, left, shared images of a sexual nature of her, and received a community order from the court

Prosecuting Ian Allen said: 'Last year in 2016 Miss Kimber came to the attention of the general public because she was reported as scheduled to appear on a TV programme going under the byline of Ex on the Beach.

'It seems Mr Jones became aware of the publicity involved and on the fifth of June posted the same sexually explicit image on his Twitter account.

'That was reported to Twitter and again in line with their policy on sexual explicit images by the company was removed on the same day.

'Regrettably on the fourth of October last year the first episode of the TV Programme Ex on the Beach was broadcast.

'At 4.46 in the morning on the fifth of October Mr Jones posted the pornographic image on his Twitter account.

REVENGE PORN AND THE LAW The law on revenge porn came into effect in April 2015, and makes it illegal to share explicit, private images of someone without their consent, and with the intention of causing them distress. Images don't have to be shared online, as the law covers photos shared by text message to a small group as well as publicly on social media. The offence covers photographs or films which show people engaged in sexual activity or depicted in a sexual way or with their genitals exposed, where what is shown would not usually be seen in public. Those prosecuted can be jailed for up to two years. Victims can report crimes to the police who then ask the CPS to prosecute. The law is most often used when former partners share images after a relationship breaks down, but this is not a specific part of the legislation. Source: gov.uk

'It is offensive to the general public to see what it shows and it is distressful to the victim. This is an incident she never gave consent would reach the pubic domain.

'She is not a porn star or anything approaching.'

Mr Allen gave the court details of how the image had first been taken.

'Miss Kimber accepts, and told police, she was intoxicated on alcohol and an illicit substance which she believed was methamphetamine,' he added.

After being arrested Jones told cops: 'I sort of knew it would p*** her off and show her in a bad light'

Laura Austin defending said her client was previously of good character, was in a long term relationship and deeply regretted his actions.

She said: 'He was in a group chat on WhatsApp and there was some discussion about who was going to post it and unfortunately it was the defendant who says "I will do it".

'He said this was some very stupid and very immature banter between him and his friends and there after he decided to post it.

'The parties involved have never met, don't know each other, and have never been involved in a relationship.

'The defendant now feels remorseful and feels extremely guilty.'

Jones spoke only to admit his crime and confirm his name, age and address.

The chair of the magistrates bench John Gilchrist said: 'We have looked at this very carefully, there was a certain amount of very bad laddish behaviour on your behalf which is something in the news quite recently.

'It's unacceptable. We believe there was an element of planning, it was on two occasions.

Aimee Kimber was one of the stars of the 2016 series of Ex on the Beach, and Jones shared the image of her when the news was announced and then again when the series started

'You knew about the photograph and it was sought out on Google and you must have known it would have caused some amount of distress to the victim.

'However we don't believe what you did was revenge and as we have been told you believe it was stupid behaviour.'

Jones was given a community order and must complete 130 hours of unpaid work and hit with fines and costs of £370.

Miss Kimber was made famous during her Ex on the Beach stint last year when she was filmed having sex with Stephen Bear - who is reportedly now dating Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby.

Speaking afterwards Miss Kimber said the ordeal had knocked her confidence.

She said: 'I am glad this has finally come to an end after ongoing taunting and bullying for the last five years.

'Connor Jones deserved to be punished after treating me the way he did. I went through a lot of anxiety and depression due to the abuse I received.

Jones was sentenced to 130 hours of community service and fined £370 after pleading guilty to the offence

'I am so glad he pleaded guilty and has been sentenced.

'I just hope people will see the severity of this and think before they post anything online which will cause distress and pain.'

The personal assistant at an architects' firm welcomed the use of revenge porn legislation to snare Jones.

She added: 'I am so happy that legal action is now being taken for these cases so no one can get away with it.

'I hope what has happened to me will raise awareness so that people going through similar situations will be brave enough to stop this type of bullying.'

Speaking of the night the photo was taken, Miss Kimber admitted she was very drunk but said she had been 'tricked' into taking methamphetamine.

'I hope young girls will read what has happened to me and hopefully they will be aware of the dangers of putting themselves in vulnerable situations.'