Louvre evacuated after soldier shoots man with a suitcase

By Dave Burke For Mailonline and Peter Allen In Paris for MailOnline

Published: 04:24 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 05:19 EST, 3 February 2017

A huge security operation is underway in Paris after a man was shot while trying to storm the Louvre art gallery armed with a machete.

The suspect was shot five times in the stomach and is in a critical condition.

He was shouting 'Allahu Akbar' - Arabic for 'God is the greatest' - according to the Paris prefect.

After being refused entry, he pulled out the weapon and was shot by a soldier, according to sources at the scene. A solider is believed to have suffered a head injury.

Streets around the Louvre in the French capital have been evacuated, and it has been branded a 'serious security incident' by the Ministère Intérieur on Twitter.

The man was trying to get into the museum's underground shop, according to a police source.

This morning's attack has been branded a 'serious security incident' by the French Interior ministry

Young children were among those inside the Louvre when the 'serious' security incident happened

Soldiers patrolling as part of France’s ongoing State of Emergency stopped the man getting into the building shortly after 9am.

‘He was carrying a suitcase and was refused access,’ said a police source at the scene. ‘The man immediately withdrew a knife, and attacked.

‘It was at this moment that a soldier used his weapon to disable the men, who was wounded. The area has been evacuated.’

Initial reports claim a man armed with a knife attempted to storm the famous Paris art gallery

The alleged attacker is in a 'serious condition', officials have said.

Michel Cadot, the Paris prefect, was at the scene and said: ‘Emergency workers are currently trying to revive him. He was shot five times in the stomach, but is still alive. A soldier was also injured.’

Mr Cadot said the attack happened at the top of an escalator that leads down into the shopping complex.

He said the knifeman ‘appeared to be acting alone’, and that the words used pointed to extremist terrorism.

Mr Cadot said the soldier had to ‘neutralise the attacker’ after the soldier was lightly injured by the assailant.

The suspect's rucksack was searched, but there was no sign of any explosives.

Pictures purportedly taken inside the Louvre and posted on social media shows groups of children cowering as the attraction went into lockdown.

A huge security operation has been launched in the French capital amid reports of a man with a knife carrying out an attack at the Louvre

Paris is on a high state of terrorist alert following murderous attacks by Islamic State operatives in 2015

The drama unfolded next to the Carrousel du Louvre – a vast underground shopping centre built into the museum complex.

The huge former royal palace in the heart of the city is home to the Mona Lisa and other world-famous works of art but also a shopping complex and numerous exhibition spaces.

It is always packed with thousands of tourists from all over the world, all of whom have their bags inspected before entry. By 11am, the entire area was shut down, as hundreds of extra soldiers and police flooded into the area.

Tourists were told a number of shots were fired in the incident outside the Louvre this morning

‘We’ve been told to leave – it’s very frightening,’ said John O’Shea, a 52-year-old Canadian who was with his wife and young son.

‘Everybody is talking terrorism, but we really don’t know what’s going on. Apparently a number of shots were fired.’

A police union official, Luc Poignant, told BFM-TV an attacker assaulted the soldier and that the area was now being evacuated and secured.

Paris is on a high state of terrorist alert following murderous attacks by Islamic State operatives in 2015.

On November 13 2015, 130 people were murdered in a single night of violence which included attacks on the Stade de France, the Bataclan concert venue and cafés and restaurants.