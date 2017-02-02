Home | News | Missouri boy shaves off his own eyebrows
  • Justine Arce's son Julius shaved off both of his eyebrows using a razor 
  • Ms Arce had a solution and drew him on some fancy new ones with an eyeliner
  • However, her son was not impressed when he saw his new facial feature 

By Rachael Burford For Mailonline

Published: 17:06 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 03:29 EST, 3 February 2017

A sassy schoolboy was mortified when he shaved off his eyebrows and his mother drew on some unconventional replacements.

Justine Arce, from Missouri, U.S., decided her son Julius needed a punishment he wouldn't forget when she realised he had been playing with razors. 

Julius had completely removed both of his eyebrows but Ms Acre had a solution. 

Justine Arce, from Missouri, U.S., decided her son Julius (pictured) needed a punishment he wouldn't forget when she realised he had been playing with razors Justine Arce, from Missouri, U.S., decided her son Julius (pictured) needed a punishment he wouldn't forget when she realised he had been playing with razors
Using a black eyeliner she drew him on some fancy new ones and told him he was not allowed to wash them off. 

However, her son was not impressed when he saw his new facial feature. 

He said: 'You are in big trouble. This is so ugly. 

'You don't know how to make regular eyebrows and just trace over my eyebrows, or from pictures!'

His mother could not stop giggling as her son told her exactly what he thought of her design skills.

Using a black eyeliner she drew him on some spectacular new eyebrows and told him he was not allowed to wash them off


