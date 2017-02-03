The app that turns us all into parking informants

By James Dunn For Mailonline

A controversial parking enforcement company is offering people £10 commissions to shop other drivers for parking on private land.

The UK Car Park Management (CPM) app allows people to anonymously take a picture of the car and its number plate, send it to the company then collect the fee when it is paid.

CPM controversially pays to access DVLA data to track the driver through the number plates and send them letters demanding £60, which rises to £100 within 14 days.

It will give the company, which oversees car parks for Tesco, Halfords and the NHS, the chance to issue more fines in areas where they don't even have wardens on the ground.

But the company claims it will empower people who own off-road parking not regulated by the police or the council to stop people parking in their spaces.

CPM boss James Randall, 32, told The Mirror: 'The problem is not with the app but with drivers that do not respect people's land.

'The photo uploaded to the app is just the evidence and every one is looked at by a member of staff before a ticket is printed.'

The new system will teach account-holders to set up their land as places where legally enforceable fines can be issued.

On the company's website, it offers to send DIY signs that people can put up on their land, warning people that they could face fines if they park there.

After setting up the signs, users simply take photos of offending vehicles and their registration plates, email them to the company and 'we'll do the rest'.

And the account-holders are offered 'complete privacy' by the company.

It boasts: 'Not only is the issuing process quick and discrete, CPM also operates under complete confidentiality.

'Our parking tickets and signs have no reference to yourself, all correspondence are designed to make the motorist believe they have been caught by a CPM Patrol Warden.'

But the practice was slammed by RAC spokesman Simon Williams, who told The Mirror it 'beggars belief'.

'The sharp practices of parking companies are already regularly called into question with paid officials dishing out fines, but with members of the public being financially encouraged to shop motorists who overstay, it's a recipe for disaster,' he added.