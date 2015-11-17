Fresh operation in the hunt for missing Lisa Brown

By Gerard Couzens In Spain For Mailonline

Police hunting for the body of missing British mother Lisa Brown have launched a major new search on ground near her home.

Around 20 Civil Guard officers took part in the operation after calling in council diggers to act on new information they had received as part of their ongoing inquiry.

Detectives confirmed last night they had not found the Scottish mum-of-one's remains, but had located objects they have passed on to forensic experts to analyse so they can determine if they are Lisa's.

The exact nature of the objects taken away has not been revealed.

They were discovered during a search Thursday morning of an area called Cerro Gordo - meaning Fat Hill in English - close to the missing expat's home in Guadiaro.

The search operation is believed to have been the first in more than a year.

Civil Guard officers combed woodland and a river near the 32-year-old's home after she disappeared on November 4, 2015.

Investigators revealed last September they were planning new sea and land searches after receiving confirmation a 'violent episode' had taken place at the home Lisa shared with suspect Brit boyfriend Simon Corner - but it is understood they never went ahead at the time.

Liverpool-born Corner, 35, has been held in jail on suspicion of killing Lisa since being detained in Denmark on a European Arrest Warrant last April and extradited to Spain.

Another Brit has been identified as a 'main suspect' alongside Corner and four other people arrested who are currently on bail.

Around 20 officers from the Civil Guard digging up evidence from near Lisa Brown's house

Simon Corner vanished after being interviewed him in the luxurious port of Sotogrande (pictured) but he was later found in Denmark, where he was held under an arrest warrant

A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Algeciras, which is leading the ongoing probe under the coordination of an investigating judge, said: 'The Civil Guard has renewed the search for Lisa Brown.

'During the new search carried out this morning, objects and remnants have been found that have been sent to our Criminalistic Service for further analysis.

'Today's search has taken place in an area called Cerro Gordo near to where Lisa lived.

'More than 20 Civil Guard officers along with town hall workers with excavating machines participated in the operation.'

Simon Corner has been held over Lisa Brown's disappearance

A source added: 'The operation will now be suspended while the objects are looked at to see if they have any bearing on this case.'

It emerged last September Madrid-based forensic specialists who had analysed DNA found in blood stains at Lisa's home had concluded that a violent incident involving her and Corner took place at her property.

DNA tests on Lisa's Ford Focus car, which Corner used, also come back with what detectives believe to be positive results for their probe against the former convict.

Sources close to the case have hinted they believe Lisa's body could have been disposed of at sea but never ruled out the idea she may have been buried on land.

Corner, who was born Dean Woods but changed his name after a string of run-ins with British police, is being investigated on suspicion of Lisa's death.

He was remanded in prison last May after appearing in a closed court hearing before the judge continuing to probe him.

He has not been formally charged with any crime, as is normal in Spain where charges are usually laid shortly before trial.

Five other men have been arrested in connection with the ongoing inquiry, including a pal of Simon Corner's who was jailed for four years and nine months last July after admitting trying to smuggle 17 illegal Albanian immigrants into an English south coast marina on board a boat two months earlier.

Lisa (pictured) has not been seen since November 4 2015 and was due to start a new job in Gibraltar two days later

Stephen Jackson, 51, of West Wittering, West Sussex, is facing eventual extradition to Spain for questioning over Lisa's disappearance.

Boat owner Corner, jailed for three months in Gibraltar in May 2014 for possession of an offensive weapon after a nightclub altercation, was lambasted by worried Lisa's family and friends for leaving Spain days after she vanished.

He sparked suspicion by flying to the Far East following a short police quiz after he was taken away by investigators from Sotogrande Port near Gibraltar as he worked on his 30-foot sailing boat.

He returned to the Costa del Sol in January last year promising to meet investigators - but left mainland Spain again days later to travel to the Canaries and then Ireland before a European Arrest Warrant was put out for him.

He has claimed he has no idea where his girlfriend is and says he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

Lisa's ten-year-old son Marco has been looked after by his dad Tony Tomillero at his home in La Linea opposite Gibraltar with the help of Lisa's relatives since she disappeared.

Speaking after Corner's arrest, Lisa's sister Helen who has led a well-supported Facebook campaign called Find Lisa, said: 'We're very happy but we still want desperately to find out what happened to Lisa.

'That's been the main purpose of our campaign from the start.'