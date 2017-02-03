Home | News | Decontamination zone set up at Westmead Hospital
  • Decontamination zone has been set up at Westmead Hospital, Sydney 
  • Six men were treated after they were exposed to a hazardous substance 
  • The men were potentially exposed at a Clyde oil refinery, west of Sydney 

By Peter Devlin For Daily Mail Australia and Australian Associated Press

Published: 04:00 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 04:04 EST, 3 February 2017

A decontamination zone has been set up at Westmead Hospital as the facility treats six men potentially exposed to a hazardous substance.

Vision from the scene shows dozens of firefighters in orange overalls, treating the men outside the entrance to the emergency department.

A tent was set up during the decontamination process.

Vision from the scene shows dozens of firefighters in orange overalls, treating the men outside the entrance to the emergency department 

Vision from the scene shows dozens of firefighters in orange overalls, treating the men outside the entrance to the emergency department 

A decontamination zone has been set up at Westmead Hospital as the facility treats six men potentially exposed to a hazardous substance 

A decontamination zone has been set up at Westmead Hospital as the facility treats six men potentially exposed to a hazardous substance 

NSW Police says the men were potentially exposed at a Clyde oil refinery but are yet to show any symptoms.

The men are in a stable condition and there is no risk to other patients, staff or visitors, a Westmead spokeswoman said in a statement.

The contamination zone was been set up by Fire and Rescue NSW in the hospital's ambulance bay but Westmead says other patients are still being received via ambulance.

Shortly before 6pm West Sydney Health said all services had resumed.

'All services have resumed as normal at Westmead Hospital. HAZMAT decontamination procedures are completed,' West Sydney Health tweeted.

A tent was set up during the decontamination process 

A tent was set up during the decontamination process 

Shortly before 6pm West Sydney Health said all services had resumed 

Shortly before 6pm West Sydney Health said all services had resumed 

 


Decontamination zone set up at Westmead Hospital
