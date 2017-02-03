Navy officer threatens to spit on Australian flag

By Belinda Cleary For Daily Mail Australia

A female member of the Australian Navy appears to have posted a scathing anti-Australian message on social media threatening to spit on and burn the national flag.

The post was made under the name of Micqaella O'Shane, also known as Micquaella Pryce who works on the HMAS Cairns, in north Queensland.

The shocking attack which takes time to reflect on the suffering of Aboriginal people before threatening to damage the Australian flag was posted alongside a picture of O'Shane in her navy uniform.

'I spit on the Australian flag and burn it (if I even owned the disgusting thing),' she wrote in the post which has since been deleted.

A former colleague who didn't wish to be named told the Cairns Post the angry social media post went against the military's ideology.

'If she's got an agenda that's fine, but don't use your military uniform to promote it,' he said.

The shocking post was similar to other anti-Australia Day messages seen around the country this year echoing concerns about racism to the land's first people.

'Why does Australia neglect our history and my people on this day? Because it's a shameful history. And one that still affects us at present,' she wrote.

'Those drunks, homeless people and disadvantaged blacks you see and make fun of in our communities are my family.

'And they are the result of racism and neglect which derives from the INVASION of our home.'

The young woman also attacked Australia's recognition of Anzac Day and Remembrance Day telling her audience to 'get over it'.

'Everyone, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, will go above and beyond to recognise the soldiers of the world wars and give a minute silence to commemorate them and their families, yet today is overlooked and the expectation is to forget the past but come together as one? That's not fair.'

A Defence spokeswoman said the department had received complaints about the 'inappropriate and offensive comments' attributed to a member of the Royal Australian Navy on Facebook.

'The use of social media by Defence personnel is governed by departmental policy and guidelines,' she said.

She the comments were being investigated and 'appropriate action' would be taken at the end of the investigation.