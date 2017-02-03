Geelong AFL WAG Emma Hawkins wedding dress thief sentenced

They were inside her car outside her home in Newtown, Geelong

She has been sentenced to 50 hours of community service.

Amanda Bramich, 58, pleaded guilty to the theft of the two couture gowns

By Sinead Maclaughlin and Freya Noble for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 20:11 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 03:11 EST, 3 February 2017

A woman who stole two wedding dresses from AFL star Tom Hawkins' wife worth $20,000 has been sentenced to 50 hours of community service.

Amanda Bramich, 58, says she stole Emma Hawkins' couture wedding gowns from an abandoned ­vehicle by railway tracks in North Geelong, a court heard.

Tom Hawkins' car had been taken from outside the couple's Newtown home in March last year - just a day after they tied the knot, however it is not suggested that Bramich was involved in the theft, the Geelong Advertiser reports.

A woman who stole two wedding dresses from AFL star Tom Hawkins' (left) wife Emma (centre) has been sentenced to 50 hours of community service

Amanda Bramich, 58, says she stole Emma Hawkins' (Pictured right with the AFL star) couture wedding gowns from an abandoned ­vehicle by railway tracks in North Geelong

The stunning bride wore two Sonia Cappellazzo dresses for her wedding, an off-the-shoulder gown with for the ceremony, and a second loose-sleeved frock for the following festivities.

They were in the car waiting to be sent to the dry-cleaners when they were taken, along with the vehicle, in the early hours of the morning.

Media attention surrounding the disappearance of the dresses was brought to the attention of Bramich, who happened upon the Cats player by chance in the carpark outside a bottle shop.

She told Mr Hawkins that she 'possibly had the dresses' and arranged to meet with him later that day to return them, according to the Geelong Advertiser.

She had also asked the AFL player whether there was a reward on offer for the frocks return – there was not.

The athlete and newlywed then contacted police who tracked Bramich's address using her mobile number.

Ms Hawkins was devastated to find her dresses were gone, along with the couple's car, the day after the couple's wedding in March last year

The childhood sweethearts wed in a lavish ceremony on the Bellarine Peninsula, south west of Melbourne

It has been an event year for the newlyweds, who welcomed a baby daughter Arabella Jennifer Hawkins on January 3

Bramich happened upon the Cats player by chance in the carpark outside a bottle shop and approached him about the dresses (Pictured: Mr Hawkins with baby Arabella)

Three months after the dresses were stolen Ms Hawkins posted on social media that they had been found - and that it was a 'long and very strange story'.

'Smiles all around - I have my dresses back!!!!,' the WAG posted to Instagram.

'Long and very strange story, but they are back and I couldn't be happier (although I'm not sure how happy our dry cleaner will be when he gets them)!

'Thank you SO MUCH to the Geelong Police and everyone who kept an eye out for them.

Bramich pleaded guilty in the Geelong Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

She was given a corrections order for 50 hours unpaid work without conviction.

It has been an eventful year for the newlyweds, who welcomed a baby daughter Arabella Jennifer Hawkins on January 3.

The stunning couple pictured with 10-day-old Arabella at a friend's wedding