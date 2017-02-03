Little Caesars hopes to dominate Australia's pizza market

By John Carney for Daily Mail Australia

A U.S. franchise is aiming to get a major slice of Australia's pizza market and muscle in on what has for years been Domino's and Pizza Hut's territory.

American pizza chain Little Caesars was established in 1959 and they are now aiming to become the biggest pizza franchise in the country.

The company only opened their first store in Casula, NSW, in 2014, and have just four stores currently operating in NSW overall. One has already opened in the Sydney suburb of Leichhardt.

American pizza chain Little Caesars have big plans for a major expansion into the Australia market (stock image)

But the franchise's Australian director, Ernie Koury, has big plans for the firm and has high hopes that the number will extend into the hundreds over the next 10 years.

'The market itself could easily sustain 400 Little Caesar franchises,' Mr Koury said.

'But it's important to get it right. This is not a contest of speed, and about how many stores I can build as soon as I arrive.

'If I came to Australia and opened 20 stores at once, then realised we needed to change the format of our business to cater for local requirements - that would be much harder to do.'

The Australian pizza market is currently dominated by Domino's with Pizza Hut in second place (stock images)

It was for this reason that the franchise opened a single store to begin with, got the ball rolling, and observed how it suited the marketplace.

'When you begin any venture like this, you need to make sure you have a core offering that you can watch, manage control and develop.'

Following Sydney, Mr Koury that he'll have opened five more stores in Australia by the end of this year - but he will be up against tough competition.

The Australian pizza market is currently dominated by Domino's, with almost 600 stores throughout the country, a number that covers almost half of the sector, with Pizza Hut in second place.