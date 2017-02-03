The women of the AFLW ahead of the inaugural season  

By Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

A new era in women's sport begins on Friday night when the inaugural season of the AFLW gets underway.

Following in the successful footsteps of the Womens Big Bash League and the W-League, eight teams from across the country will compete for the rights to be crowned champions.

Four teams from Victoria alongside of teams from Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland and New South Wales will take part in the seven-week season with matches played from February 3 to March 25.

The new women's competition will see each team play six games, with the top four on the final ladder then qualifying for semi-final play-offs before a Grand Final.

The history making campaign begins on Friday night with the Melbourne blockbuster between Carlton and Collingwood at Ikon park while Saturday will feature a double header as Adelaide take on GWS giants and the Western Bulldogs come up against Freemantle.

Week one's games conclude when Melbourne play host to Brisbane at Casey Fields on Sunday.

The women's game is slightly modified from the men's game with only 16 players from one team allowed on the field at a time and the ball being two sizes smaller than men’s.

The AFL conducted a talent search in 2016 to identify players to take part in the 2017 competition and uncovered athlete's from a whole host of sports from professional netballers, cricketers to dual Olympic basketball stars.

Daily Mail Australia looks at players from each club who could make an impact on the inaugural season.

Daisy Pearce is the biggest name in women’s football having won six VFL Women’s best and fairest award. She will captain Melbourne

Daisy Pearce

The captain of Melbourne has to have safe hands - as she works as a midwife at Box Hill hospital in Victoria! She is one of the top stars of the women's game, having been chosen as No.1 pick by the Demons in the first ever women's AFL draft in 2013.

Pearce has also been heavily involved in the AFL's Talent Search across Australia which is hoping to unearth new players who have possibly never played the sport before.

Katie Brennan is arguably the game’s most influential player and will line up as captain for the Western Bulldogs

Brennan gained All Australian selection in 2009 and 2011 and has kicked more than 150 goals in the past three VFL Women’s seasons

Katie Brennan

The Western Bulldog gained All Australian selection in 2009 and 2011. Part of an academy system in Victoria that has been given access to training facilities at AFL clubs such as Carlton, Essendon and Melbourne. Brennan has also helped the women's game to grow as a Female Development Officer in Brisbane's south-east.

Moana Hope (left pictured with Cathy Freeman) is Collingwood's marquee player

The heavily inked full-forward was also a very talented cricket and represened Victoria on numerous occasions until opting to focus on her football career

Moana Hope

Collingwood's marquee player. The heavily inked full-forward was also a very talented cricket and represened Victoria on numerous occasions until opting to focus on her football career.

One of 14 children, Hope kicked over 100 goals in the 2016 season of the VWFL and Magpies faithful will be hoping for a repeat from the 28-year-old.

Two-time Olympic games basketball star Erin Phillips was signed by the Adelaide Football Club as a rookie and was announced as one of the two captains earlier this month

The 31-year-old is the daughter of former port Adelaide captain Greg Phillips and sister-in-law of Hawthorn star Shaun Burgoyne

Erin Phillips

A two-time Olympic games basketball star who won a silver medal at the 2008 beijing games, Phillips was signed by the Adelaide Football Club as a rookie for the inaugural season and was announced as one of the two captains earlier this month.

The 31-year-old is the daughter of former port Adelaide captain Greg Phillips and sister-in-law of Hawthorn star Shaun Burgoyne and will hoping for the same success she has en-captured during her basketball career.

The Brisbane Lions secured former javelin thrower Kaitlyn Ashmore as their second priority pick

Hailing from from Ballarat, the 25-year-old was also a talented athlete as a junior

Ashmore was the No.9 pick overall in the 2014 draft for Melbourne, but then made the switch to rivals Western Bulldogs in 2015

Kaitlyn Ashmore

The Brisbane Lions secured former javelin thrower Ashmore as their second priority pick. Hailing from from Ballarat, the 25-year-old was also a talented athlete as a junior.

Ashmore was the No.9 pick overall in the 2014 draft for Melbourne, but then made the switch to rivals Western Bulldogs in 2015. She was selected in the All-Australian Team in 2014.

Carlton fans can be forgiven for seeing double after signing twins Sarah and Jessica Hosking

The club secured the services of 21-year-old twins Sarah and Jessica after taking the VFL by storm

The twins grew of playing netball but wanted to try the oval ball game last year and Sarah (pictured), in her first year won the VFL Women’s Rising Star Award

Sarah and Jessica Hosking

Carlton fans can be forgiven for seeing double. The club secured the services of 21-year-old twins Sarah and Jessica after taking the VFL by storm.

The twins grew of playing netball but wanted to try the oval ball game last year and Sarah, in her first year won the VFL Women’s Rising Star Award.

The Fremantle Dockers have been named the competition favourites before a single ball has been kicked and picked up former basketballer Gemma Houghton in the talent search

The sister of former Fremantle player Joel Houghton, big things are expected from the 23-year-old follower after an impressive display against Adelaide in their scratch match

Gemma Houghton

The Fremantle Dockers have been named the competition favourites before a single ball has been kicked and picked up former basketballer Houghton in the talent search.

The sister of former Fremantle player Joel Houghton, big things are expected from the 23-year-old follower after an impressive display against Adelaide in their scratch match.

Jacinda Barclay is no stranger to the heavy contact involved in sport after playing fort he Chicago Bliss in the Lingerie Football League

The 26-year-old also played baseball for Australia, pitching in the 2010 World Cup final

Jacinda Barclay

An ex-lingerie footballer, Barclay is no stranger to the heavy contact involved in sport.

The 26-year-old also played baseball for Australia, pitching in the 2010 World Cup final.