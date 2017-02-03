Home | News | Queensland and NSW temperatures set to to soar
Queensland and NSW temperatures set to to soar



  • Parts of Queensland and New South Wales to experience scorching weather 
  • Sydney will be hot and humid with a chance of showers on the weekend 
  • Birdsville, in Queensland's west, will reach 48 degrees on Tuesday 
  • Brisbane is looking at a scorching week with beautiful sunny weather 
  • Melbourne is set for a mixed weekend with a warm Saturday and wet Sunday 

By Riley Morgan For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:31 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 02:53 EST, 3 February 2017

Parts of New South Wales and Queensland are set for scorching temperatures this weekend and next week as both states undergo an extended heatwave. 

Sydney's weather is looking hot and humid over the next few days with a top of 32 degrees on Saturday and a 30 per cent chance of showers. 

The temperature will be turned up on Sunday reaching a maximum of 36 degrees and the afternoon will be partly cloudy. 

Despite some cloudy weather in Sydney on Friday people still flocked to Bondi Despite some cloudy weather in Sydney on Friday people still flocked to Bondi

The heat map of Australia shows the scorching weather moving towards Queensland and New South Wales  The heat map of Australia shows the scorching weather moving towards Queensland and New South Wales 

Many took the morning as a chance to relax on Bondi beach Many took the morning as a chance to relax on Bondi beach

Meanwhile in Queensland Birdsville is tipped to reach a whopping 48C next Tuesday.

Brisbane will also be looking at a week of hot and sunny weather. 

Both Saturday and Sunday will reach a maximum of 33 degrees with a slight breeze and little cloud cover.

Temperatures will remain above 30C until Thursday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. 

The Bureau of Meteorology tweeted that Applethorpe in Queensland had its warmest day in February ever The Bureau of Meteorology tweeted that Applethorpe in Queensland had its warmest day in February ever

7 DAY WEATHER FORECAST FOR AUSTRALIA

 Sydney 

Friday: Max 26, shower or two 

Saturday:  Min 24, max 32, cloudy  

Sunday: Min 25, max 36, hot 

Monday: Min 25, max 31, partly cloudy 

Tuesday: Min 23, max 28, cloudy 

Wednesday: Min 23, max 28, cloudy

Thursday: Min 23, max 32, partly cloudy 

 Melbourne 

Friday: Max 27, Sunny 

Saturday: Min 15, max 34, mostly sunny  

Sunday: Min 19, max 25, cloudy

Monday: Min 17, max 20, cloudy  

Tuesday: Min 16, max 22, partly cloudy 

Wednesday: Min 17, max 32, mostly sunny

Thursday: Min 23, max 31, partly cloudy 

 Brisbane 

Friday: Max 32, cloud clearing

Saturday: Min 23, max 33, mostly sunny 

Sunday: Min 24, max 33, partly cloudy 

Monday: Min 23, max 32, partly cloudy

Tuesday: Min 24, max 33, partly cloudy

Wednesday: Min 24, max 33, partly cloudy

Thursday: Min 24, max 32, partly cloudy 

 Perth 

Friday: Max 30, sunny 

Saturday: Min 17, max 29, sunny

Sunday: Min 18, max 30, sunny

Monday: Min 16, max 31, partly cloudy

Tuesday: Min 20, max 30, possible storm

Wednesday: Min 13, max 26, mostly sunny

Thursday: Min 13, max 25, cloudy

During the warm weather in Sydney beachgoers have raced towards Bondi During the warm weather in Sydney beachgoers have raced towards Bondi

A cloudy and overcast day in Sydney on Firday but it didn't stop beachgoers A cloudy and overcast day in Sydney on Firday but it didn't stop beachgoers

Melbourne is going to be mostly sunny on Saturday reaching a top of 34 degrees, but will drop in the evening to just 15 degrees with a northwesterly sea breeze. 

However, Sunday will be cloudy and wet with a 70 per cent chance of rain in both the morning and afternoon.

Darwin is bracing for an extreme monsoon with thunderstorms expected all week with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees. 

A serious monsoon is heading towards the Northern Territory A serious monsoon is heading towards the Northern Territory

