Queensland and NSW temperatures set to to soar

By Riley Morgan For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:31 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 02:53 EST, 3 February 2017

Parts of New South Wales and Queensland are set for scorching temperatures this weekend and next week as both states undergo an extended heatwave.

Sydney's weather is looking hot and humid over the next few days with a top of 32 degrees on Saturday and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The temperature will be turned up on Sunday reaching a maximum of 36 degrees and the afternoon will be partly cloudy.

Despite some cloudy weather in Sydney on Friday people still flocked to Bondi

The heat map of Australia shows the scorching weather moving towards Queensland and New South Wales

Many took the morning as a chance to relax on Bondi beach

Meanwhile in Queensland Birdsville is tipped to reach a whopping 48C next Tuesday.

Brisbane will also be looking at a week of hot and sunny weather.

Both Saturday and Sunday will reach a maximum of 33 degrees with a slight breeze and little cloud cover.

Temperatures will remain above 30C until Thursday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The Bureau of Meteorology tweeted that Applethorpe in Queensland had its warmest day in February ever

7 DAY WEATHER FORECAST FOR AUSTRALIA Sydney Friday: Max 26, shower or two Saturday: Min 24, max 32, cloudy Sunday: Min 25, max 36, hot Monday: Min 25, max 31, partly cloudy Tuesday: Min 23, max 28, cloudy Wednesday: Min 23, max 28, cloudy Thursday: Min 23, max 32, partly cloudy Melbourne Friday: Max 27, Sunny Saturday: Min 15, max 34, mostly sunny Sunday: Min 19, max 25, cloudy Monday: Min 17, max 20, cloudy Tuesday: Min 16, max 22, partly cloudy Wednesday: Min 17, max 32, mostly sunny Thursday: Min 23, max 31, partly cloudy Brisbane Friday: Max 32, cloud clearing Saturday: Min 23, max 33, mostly sunny Sunday: Min 24, max 33, partly cloudy Monday: Min 23, max 32, partly cloudy Tuesday: Min 24, max 33, partly cloudy Wednesday: Min 24, max 33, partly cloudy Thursday: Min 24, max 32, partly cloudy Perth Friday: Max 30, sunny Saturday: Min 17, max 29, sunny Sunday: Min 18, max 30, sunny Monday: Min 16, max 31, partly cloudy Tuesday: Min 20, max 30, possible storm Wednesday: Min 13, max 26, mostly sunny Thursday: Min 13, max 25, cloudy

During the warm weather in Sydney beachgoers have raced towards Bondi

A cloudy and overcast day in Sydney on Friday but it didn't stop beachgoers

Melbourne is going to be mostly sunny on Saturday reaching a top of 34 degrees, but will drop in the evening to just 15 degrees with a northwesterly sea breeze.

However, Sunday will be cloudy and wet with a 70 per cent chance of rain in both the morning and afternoon.

Darwin is bracing for an extreme monsoon with thunderstorms expected all week with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees.