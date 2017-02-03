Queensland and NSW temperatures set to to soar

Parts of New South Wales and Queensland are set for scorching temperatures this weekend and next week as both states undergo an extended heatwave.
Sydney's weather is looking hot and humid over the next few days with a top of 32 degrees on Saturday and a 30 per cent chance of showers.
The temperature will be turned up on Sunday reaching a maximum of 36 degrees and the afternoon will be partly cloudy.
Despite some cloudy weather in Sydney on Friday people still flocked to Bondi
The heat map of Australia shows the scorching weather moving towards Queensland and New South Wales
Many took the morning as a chance to relax on Bondi beach
Meanwhile in Queensland Birdsville is tipped to reach a whopping 48C next Tuesday.
Brisbane will also be looking at a week of hot and sunny weather.
Both Saturday and Sunday will reach a maximum of 33 degrees with a slight breeze and little cloud cover.
Temperatures will remain above 30C until Thursday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The Bureau of Meteorology tweeted that Applethorpe in Queensland had its warmest day in February ever
7 DAY WEATHER FORECAST FOR AUSTRALIA
Sydney
Friday: Max 26, shower or two
Saturday: Min 24, max 32, cloudy
Sunday: Min 25, max 36, hot
Monday: Min 25, max 31, partly cloudy
Tuesday: Min 23, max 28, cloudy
Wednesday: Min 23, max 28, cloudy
Thursday: Min 23, max 32, partly cloudy
Melbourne
Friday: Max 27, Sunny
Saturday: Min 15, max 34, mostly sunny
Sunday: Min 19, max 25, cloudy
Monday: Min 17, max 20, cloudy
Tuesday: Min 16, max 22, partly cloudy
Wednesday: Min 17, max 32, mostly sunny
Thursday: Min 23, max 31, partly cloudy
Brisbane
Friday: Max 32, cloud clearing
Saturday: Min 23, max 33, mostly sunny
Sunday: Min 24, max 33, partly cloudy
Monday: Min 23, max 32, partly cloudy
Tuesday: Min 24, max 33, partly cloudy
Wednesday: Min 24, max 33, partly cloudy
Thursday: Min 24, max 32, partly cloudy
Perth
Friday: Max 30, sunny
Saturday: Min 17, max 29, sunny
Sunday: Min 18, max 30, sunny
Monday: Min 16, max 31, partly cloudy
Tuesday: Min 20, max 30, possible storm
Wednesday: Min 13, max 26, mostly sunny
Thursday: Min 13, max 25, cloudy
During the warm weather in Sydney beachgoers have raced towards Bondi
A cloudy and overcast day in Sydney on Friday but it didn't stop beachgoers
Melbourne is going to be mostly sunny on Saturday reaching a top of 34 degrees, but will drop in the evening to just 15 degrees with a northwesterly sea breeze.
However, Sunday will be cloudy and wet with a 70 per cent chance of rain in both the morning and afternoon.
Darwin is bracing for an extreme monsoon with thunderstorms expected all week with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees.
A serious monsoon is heading towards the Northern Territory