Daredevil leaps between towering Bangkok skyscrapers

Published: 01:32 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 02:53 EST, 3 February 2017

This is the moment a daredevil leaps behind two lofty skyscrapers in Bangkok with no safety equipment.

The vision shows the thrill seeker teetering the precipices of a 20-storey apartment block and peering over the abyss.

After building up his confidence, the adrenaline junkie leaps over a ledge, launching himself onto a second building.

The footage has surfaced on social media, where it drew thousands of views and shocked comments.

‘Makes me feel giddy just watching that lunatic,’ wrote one commenter.

Others were less impressed, claiming they could manage the movement without batting an eyelid.

‘I can do it with a beer in one hand,’ wrote another commenter.

Urban free climbing is an alarming craze that sees daredevils scale skyscrapers and other monuments without any harnesses.

The movement is popular in Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore because of the large density of skyscrapers.

