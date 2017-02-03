Meghan Markle has 'virtually moved in' with Prince Harry

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Published: 02:40 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 03:05 EST, 3 February 2017

Friends of Prince Harry and his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle have said the pair are 'taking things to the next level and practically living together'.

This comes after the couple were spotted hand-in-hand after enjoying a dinner date at Soho House, the private members' club in West London where they met last year.

The 35-year-old actress has reportedly 'virtually moved in' to Prince Harry's cottage in Kensington Palace in recent weeks, according to one friend.

Friends of Prince Harry and his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle have said the pair are 'taking things to the next level and practically living together'

One friend of Miss Markle reportedly told The Sun when she is not filming the US legal drama Suits in Toronto, the actress spends her free time with Harry.

The source added: 'They've taken things to the next level. They're practically living together.

'She cooks for him, he pops out to the gym and they're just enjoying hanging out.

'Meg has always enjoyed spending time in London, but she's really putting down roots.'

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

The couple were this week spotted hand-in-hand enjoying a dinner date at Soho House, the private members' club in West London where they met last year

When she is not filming the US legal drama Suits in Toronto (pictured), the actress spends her free time with Harry

One of Meghan Markle's closes friends, Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams has given her relationship with Prince Harry the seal of approval.

Earlier this week, Patrick, who plays Meghan's on-screen fiancé Mike Ross, spoke candidly about the royal romance in a video interview with E! News' Erin Lim.

The star said he is 'super excited' for Meghan and revealed that if anyone can deal with it, then it's Meghan.

Speaking in the video about his 'little sister', he said: 'As you can imagine, it is a massive deal, obviously, if you hadn't noticed. I didn't wanna get involved. I just wanted to say: "I love you, I support you, I hope you're happy.

'You seem really happy" and if she ever needed anybody to talk to in the madness - because it is madness, it's madness what the world puts somebody through when they're going through this process.'

He added that if there's anyone in the world who is designed to be able to deal with it - and deal with it professionally - it's Meghan Markle.

He also said he hopes that all the 'madness' passes at some point and that the lovebirds can 'get down to the business of enjoying each other's company'.

'But I guess being in this situation, it probably goes on forever,' he added.

He also went on to compliment 'the amount that she's accomplished in her life', describing it as 'unbelievable.'

He referenced how much time she has dedicated to humanitarian causes.

He added: 'I know that [Harry] uses his absurd amount of power and sway in this world to do some really, really great things, so I think together, they could accomplish some pretty incredible stuff.'

The interview comes after The Suits star took to Reddit on Wednesday night to take part in a Q&A with fans, and while some wanted to know about the show, talk soon turned to the royal romance.

Canadian actor Patrick, 35, plays Meghan's on-screen fiancé Mike Ross on the cult NBC show.

Referring to their steamy kissing scenes, Redditor swaminator201 asked him: 'What's it like making out on-screen with the potentially future princess of England?'

Intriguingly, Patrick chose neither to confirm or deny the reference to his co-star being a 'future princess'.

He simply replied: 'The same as it was before she was potentially a future princess of England.'

'Ask me anything' threads on Reddit have to be privately verified by a team of moderators. Patrick also confirmed he would be taking part in a Q&A on Twitter.

Patrick and Meghan are thought to be close friends off set, but the actress was reportedly forced to miss his wedding last year for fear of overshadowing the newlyweds as her relationship with Prince Harry continues to make headlines around the world.

A source told US Weekly the co-stars spoke before the wedding and agreed that 'maybe her coming would attract too much (of the wrong kind of attention).'

'They both thought it sucked,' the source added.

The absence was no doubt hard for the co-stars, who have worked on Suits together since it premiered in 2011.

Meghan spent five days in Delhi last week promoting young women's health and hygiene for the charity World Vision Canada.

She is believed to have attended meetings with various NGOs during the visit, including an audience with Shamina Shafiq, a former member of the National Commission for Women.

The star has previously visited Rwanda as a World Vision Global Ambassador in 2016 and saw firsthand the impact that clean water has on the lives of children and communities in Africa.

Meghan was announced as the global ambassador for World Vision in March last year.

The charity's programme encourages Canadians to join in combating poverty and improving the lives of children and families around the world.

Harry met the actress at a function while he was promoting his Invictus Games in Toronto, where she is based.

And while the pair might have spent the Christmas holidays apart, they recently whisked themselves away for a trip to Tromso, on the Norwegian fjords, where they whale watched and enjoyed romantic lake trips.