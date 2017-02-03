Anna Duggar 'filing for divorce from husband Josh'

By Chris Spargo For Dailymail.com

Published: 02:02 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 02:14 EST, 3 February 2017

Anna Duggar is reportedly getting ready to call it quits with husband Josh and ditch his very extended family for a new life with her four children in a different state.

'Anna hasn't told Josh she wants a divorce, but a friend of hers put her in touch with a lawyer and Anna has spoken to the lawyer on the phone,' a family insider told InTouch.

'She's been putting off meeting them for some time because she was terrified of being spotted at their office, but she is now finally ready to make the move and will be visiting the attorney in the next week or so.'

The long-suffering wife reportedly reached the end of her rope when she learned that a lawsuit filed against Josh in Los Angeles could result in her husband and his family being deposed - and forced to answer questions about his molestation of four of his sisters.

'Anna is sickened by the lawsuit, it is a major reason she is divorcing Josh,' said a source.

Anna is not the only one who is worried either, with a family insider revealing that Josh's parents are just as nervous about what may happen in court later this month.

'This legal case is the Duggars worst nightmare,' said the insider.

'Josh and his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, are terrified of what this lawsuit will do to the Duggars' already tarnished reputation - and how many secrets will come spilling out.'

It has now been almost two years since it was revealed that Josh had been molesting five minors as a teenager including four of his sisters.

That same summer it was also revealed he had an account on the cheating website Ashley Madison and had allegedly been paying women for sex.

He flew off to a faith-based rehab facility in September of 2015 and stayed there until April of the following year, and in the months since his return to Arkansas had managed to avoid any major scandals.

The love however is no longer there says a source close to Anna, who tells the magazine: 'Anna and Josh share the same bed, but she never has sex with him anymore. She just does not want to.'

And the family insider said that Anna is hoping to be well compensated when she exits the union with her her husband.

'Anna knows the Duggar family has very deep pockets, and she will be aksing for a huge settlement from Josh,' said the individual.

'Anna feels Josh put her through hell with his disgusting behavior so she believes she is completely justified in squeezing every penny out of him that she can.'

Josh's upcoming lawsuit was filed last year by Matthew McCarthy, a popular DJ who lives in Los Angeles and spins at a number of Hollywood hotspots.

McCarthy alleged in his papers that he was subject to ridicule after Josh used a photo of him on an online dating and hookup site which caused him to lose work.

His photo was apparently plucked from the internet by Josh and then used to create a misleading OK Cupid profile which is linked to one of Josh's email addresses.

McCarthy's lawyers can now depose not only Josh, but others connected to the incidents of sexual assault.

'Jim Bob and Michelle are worried that McCarthy's lawyers will also depose members of their family, which means they will all be forced to talk about Josh's inappropriate sexual behavior, as well as the family's cover-up of what he did,' says the family insider.

'The Duggars are scared.'

That insider then noted: 'Anna does not want to be there when the family's filthiest secrets are unearthed.'

More than anything said one source, Anna wants to protect her children with Josh from being impacted by any scandal.

The couple have two daughters, Mackynzie and Meredith, and two sons, Michael and Marcus.

The Duggars have been hard at work trying to rebuild their reality empire over the past year, which was destroyed after Josh's child molester past.

In the wake of that scandal, and the revelation that patriarch Jim Bob did not formally report the incident to law enforcement, TLC not only cancelled the family's popular reality show 19 Kids and Counting after nine seasons but also announced that they would no longer air any past episodes of the program on the network.

Things took another turn later in the summer with the news that Josh had been having affairs and allegedly paid at least one women for sex.

Soon after that revelation came to light, Josh entered a faith-based rehab facility in Illinois, where he stayed for eight months.

The network did not keep the family off the air that long however, announcing just a few months later that a new show would launch that December which focused on sisters Jill and Jessa, who were both married and starting their own families.

Those two also admitted in the wake of the molestation scandal that they had been two of their brother's victims, and sat down for an emotional interview in June of last year with Megyn Kelly on Fox News to share their story.

Josh also molested two of his other sisters it was revealed at the time, as well as a fifth girl who was of no relation to the family.