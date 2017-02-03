Sydney's Taronga Zoo welcomes adorable baby fox

By Sinead Maclaughlin For Daily Mail Australia

The bouncing baby fox has captured the hearts of visitors at Sydney's Taronga Zoo after it emerged from its nest box.

The unnamed Fennec Fox was born December 3, but has only just started to venture outside to the delight of keen-eyed guests.

'The little one is beginning to spend a lot more time outdoors. We're seeing it playing, rolling around on its back and chasing after mum and dad,' keeper Deb Price said in a statement.

Keepers are yet to name or confirm the sex of the kit, which is the first Fennec Fox born at Taronga since 2013.

The newborn is the seventh for experienced parents Kebili and Zinder, who have successfully raised two previous litters.

'The parents are doing a fantastic job again, with Zinder proving to be a particularly attentive dad. We've seen him filling up his mouth with food and then racing back to deliver it to the kit,' said Deb.

Taronga Zoo's latest addition, which is part of the world's smallest breed of fox, was born with its eyes closed and signature ears folded over,

The kit has gone from being completely reliant on its parents to learning how to forage for food on its own.

It weighed in at 640 grams this week and has begun to sample solid foods such as crickets, mealworms and mice.

All the better to hear you with: The Fennec Fox has enormous batlike ears that help them to dissipate heat and keep cool in the desert sun of northern Africa

Full of energy: Keepers have spotted the cute critter playing, rolling around on its back and chasing after mum and dad

The Fennec Fox has enormous batlike ears that appear too big for it's tiny body, but in fact help the foxes to dissipate heat and keep cool in the desert sun of northern Africa.

These ears can grow to more than 15 centimetres in length.

They also have hairy feet that enable them to run on hot, loose sand and dig tunnels where they live and rear their kits.