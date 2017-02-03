Korean grandma attacked by woman shouting white power 

By Hannah Parry For Dailymail.com

An elderly Korean grandma claims she was attacked in downtown Los Angeles by a woman screaming 'white power'

Officers were called to Korea town at around 2:30pm on Wednesday after reports the 83-year-old woman had been assaulted.

Alexis Duvall, 27, allegedly punched the grandma in the back of her head, knocking her to the ground.

The victim told investigators, via a translator, the unprovoked attack came out of nowhere.

Alexis Duvall, 27, (right) allegedly punched the grandma (left) in the back of her head, knocking her to the ground

Witnesses say they heard her yelling 'power is power', 'white power' and the N-word, the LA Times reports.

However, police confirmed that they are not treating the attack as a hate crime.

Sgt. Randy Espinoza of the Los Angeles Police Department said that none of the witnesses had reported Duvall making racist remarks.

She was arrested at the scene on suspicion of battery and is currently being held on $50,000 bail.

When she was arrested, she told officers her name was Patty Garcia, but her fingerprints revealed her identity was Duvall.

Police say she screamed obscenities as she was arrested, and seemed to be intoxicated or suffering from a mental problem.

Duval was arrested at the scene on suspicion of battery and is currently being held on $50,000 bail

Seng Vongphrachanh, a Koreatown resident, who chased after Duvall, claims that she repeatedly yelled 'power is power' and the N-word.

Linda Lee, who says she was a friend of witness at the scene, shared a picture of the bloodied vicitm lying on the sidewalk and another of the suspect being arrested on Facebook.

She added that Duvall had yelled 'white power' as she fled.

The vicitm, who has not been named, was left with a one-inch cut on her cheek and also hurt her knee in the fall.