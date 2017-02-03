Terry Pratchett reveals struggles with haze of Alzheimer's

By Martin Robinson, Uk Chief Reporter For Mailonline

Published: 02:16 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 02:20 EST, 3 February 2017

Sir Terry Pratchett's unfinished autobiography reveals his descent into the 'haze' of Alzheimer's and the moment he realised he was already 'dead'.

The Discworld novelist's last work has been adapted into a television docudrama to be shown on the BBC.

Sir Terry died in March 2015 at the age of 66 and was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2007, which he wrote about in the notes for his life story which he did not finish.

His long-term assistant Rob Wilkins appears in the BBC programme Terry Pratchett: Back In Black which airs next week, talking about the moment in 2007 when the writer realised his career could be over.

The programme, to be broadcast on February 11, shows Sir Terry looking very frail shortly before he died and unable to find the letter 'S' on his keyboard.

Fantasy author: Sir Terry Pratchett (pictured) died aged 66 in 2015 after a long battle with Alzheimer's - his unfinished autobiography reveals the moment he felt he had 'died'

Unwell: The programme, to be broadcast on February 11, shows Sir Terry looking very frail shortly before he died

According to The Times, Mr Wilkins says in the programme: 'We had had a good day working on the biography and he said to me: 'Rob, Terry Pratchett is dead.'

'Completely out of the blue. I said: 'Terry look at the words you have written today. It is fantastic.'

'And he said: 'No, no, Terry Pratchett is dead.''

He added that Pratchett had at one point come into his office and said: 'The S on my keyboard has gone ... Come on, what have you done with it?'

SIR TERRY AND THE RIGHT TO DIE: 'I HOPE I JUMP BEFORE I'M PUSHED' 'Terry Pratchett - Choosing to Die': Four years ago, Sir Terry was in a documentary about suicide Following his Alzheimer's diagnosis in 2007, Sir Terry launched his right to die campaign, calling for terminally ill people to be allowed to stop fighting if the 'burden gets too great'. The author was a vocal backer of activist Debbie Purdy, a multiple sclerosis sufferer, during her right to die case in 2009, and continued to campaign for those calling for a change in the law. Speaking of his campaign, Sir Terry said: 'I have seen people profess to fear that the existence of a formalised approach to assisted dying could lead to it somehow becoming part of national health policy. 'I very much doubt this could be the case. We are a democracy and no democratic government is going to get anywhere with a policy of even recommended euthanasia. 'If we were ever to end up with such a government, we would be in so much trouble that the problem would become the least of our worries. But neither do I believe in a duty to suffer the worst ravages of terminal illness.' Four years ago, Sir Terry featured in a documentary about suicide in which he followed a man with motor neurone disease to the Dignitas clinic in Switzerland to see him take a lethal dose of barbiturates. Asked why he wanted to make the film, he said it was because he was 'appalled' at the state of the law. He said: 'The Government here has always turned its back on it and I was ashamed that British people had to drag themselves to Switzerland, at considerable cost, in order to get the services that they were hoping for.' Sir Terry even spoke of his own wishes to 'jump before I am pushed' if he ever found himself in a situation where he could not bear illness any longer.

Pratchett managed to finish seven more books even after Alzheimer's set in and Mr Wilkins talked about his determination to continue.

He said: 'He could see how it was affecting him, how it was tripping him up and I knew we were up against it for time.

'We had to get the words down and with that white heat, with that white anger driving him to write seven whole novels through the haze of Alzheimer's.'

Pratchett's unfinished autobiography includes his notes on how it feels to live with Alzheimer's.

He wrote: 'On the first day of my journalistic career I saw my first corpse, some unfortunate chap fell down a hole in a farm and drowned in pig shit.

'All I can say is that, compared with his horrific demise, Alzheimer's is a walk in the park. Except with Alzheimer's my park keeps changing.

'The trees get up and walk over there, the benches go missing and the paths seem to be unwinding into particularly vindictive serpents.'

He added: 'I always dreamt that when I died I would be sat in a deckchair with a glass of brandy listening to Thomas Tallis on the iPod.

'But I had Alzheimer's, so I forgot all about that.'

The prolific writer, 66, who wrote more than 70 fantasy novels, was diagnosed with the degenerative condition eight years before his death in 2015.

Despite his campaign for terminally ill patients to have the right to die, it was reported that his death was 'entirely natural and unassisted'.

His publisher, Larry Finlay, said the author died at home 'with his cat sleeping on his bed, surrounded by his family'.

Sir Terry, who sold more than 85million books in 37 languages, was a vocal campaigner of the right to die.

He treated his disease with contempt and humour - calling it 'an embuggerance' - and called for terminally ill people to be allowed to stop fighting if the 'burden gets too great'.

He featured in a documentary four years ago in which he followed a man with motor neurone disease to a clinic in Switzerland to watch him take a lethal dose of barbiturates.

After a career in journalism, Sir Terry began writing full-time in 1987, after finishing his fourth novel. His net worth was estimated at £42million.

He was best known for his satirical fantasy novels set in Discworld, and completed his final book last summer.

The final three messages posted on his social media account suggested he was walking arm in arm with the Grim Reaper - who appeared as a character in many of his novels.

One, voiced in typical style by Discworld character Death, read: 'AT LAST, SIR TERRY, WE MUST WALK TOGETHER.'

The next: 'Terry took Death's arm and followed him through the doors and on to the black desert under the endless night.'

The last one simply said: 'The End.'

The author's daughter, Rhianna, later wrote: 'Those last few tweets were sent with shaking hands and tear-filled eyes.'

Family: Best-selling author Sir Terry is pictured at home with his daughter Rhianna in 1998

Announcement: Sir Terry's thousands of fans on Twitter were alerted to the news of his death by a series of messages, finishing with: 'The End'. The character of 'death' always speaks in capitals in the Discworld series

Mr Finlay said: 'Terry enriched the planet like few before him. As all who read him know, Discworld was his vehicle to satirise this world: he did so brilliantly, with great skill, enormous humour and constant invention.'

Fellow author and close friend Neil Gaiman said: 'There was nobody like him.'

Hilary Evans, director of Alzheimer's Research UK, for whom he was a patron, said: 'Sir Terry's legacy to dementia research is huge both financially and as an enormous motivation.'

:: Terry Pratchett: Back In Black is on BBC2 on February 11.