Mum in court for calling man p*ssy feared she'd lose kids

By Hannah Al-othman For Mailonline

Published: 20:54 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 02:26 EST, 3 February 2017

A woman who was hauled before the courts for calling a man a 'pussy' on the phone has spoken out saying she feared she would be jailed and lose her young children.

Aga Czachowska, 31, used the insult when she tried to collect a debt for her employer when after the client went bankrupt, Worcester Crown Court heard.

The Polish national worried she would even be deported for leaving the voicemail message.

But Judge Daniel Pearce-Higgins accused prosecutors of wasting public money when he heard the accusations in court, where a day-long trial can cost £3,000.

Aga Czachowska, pictured right, feared she would lose her home and her children after calling a man a 'pussy' on the phone

Following her ordeal she has revealed that she kissed her daughter Andzelika, nine, and three-year-old son Danny goodbye before she went to court - admitting that she did not know when she would see them again.

She told the Sun: 'It was horrible. I thought I was going to be locked up and separated from my kids. I thought I'd get deported and my kids would have to be taken out of their school and away from their friends.'

But Judge Pearce-Higgins said he was astonished the law was being used to 'stop people swearing at each other', describing the offence as 'fairly standard behaviour in life.'

He was so shocked when he heard the details of the accusation that he asked prosecutors if what she had done is even an offence.

Judge Daniel Pearce-Higgins asked the court 'that's an offence is it?' when he was told Aga Czachowska was charged with calling someone a pussy

The court heard Aga called up Karl Smalley and left a message using the slur because he had not paid her boss an outstanding debt.

Mr Smalley and wife Cheryl complained to the police, and Aga has revealed that she was subsequently arrested and marched out of her workplace by officers three days before Christmas 2015.

The mum-of-two said she had her DNA taken and was kept in a cell all day while police searched her home.

She was then charged and the matter was taken to Worcester Crown Court.

Aga has revealed police initially charged her with the more serious offence of blackmail - which JPs threw out - before she admitted to sending a malicious communication.

Czachowska, from Whipton in Exeter, admitted sending a malicious communication which was 'grossly offensive' between December 1 and December 7, 2015.

Prosecutor Christopher Lester said Mr Smalley, from Hereford, had previously been declared bankrupt when he owed Nigel Jones £10,000.

He was only able to pay back £2,000 and Mr Jones mentioned the matter to Czachowska, who worked for him assembling kitchen units.

She was shown a picture of Mr Smalley on Facebook, found his number on the page and took responsibility for collecting the debt.

Mr Lester said: 'Mr Smalley was very distressed by that, saying he was bankrupt and there was nothing he could do.'

The defendant also telephoned again, speaking this time to the complainant's wife who told her they had nothing and were still dealing with the bankruptcy.

Mr Lester added: 'The defendant then phoned and left an answering machine message on the phone.

'It effectively said Mr Smalley was allowing his family to deal with these things for him.'

The case went before a judge at Worcester Crown Court who was shocked prosecutors were bringing cases about people swearing at each other

But Judge Pearce-Higgins blasted the decision to prosecute as he handed out a two-year conditional discharge on Monday.

He told the court: 'That's an offence is it? Good heavens.

'It's fairly standard behaviour in life. I'm concerned criminal law is properly used, not to stop people swearing at each other.

'To call someone a pussy is impolite. It's not an offence. It's unpleasant but not a criminal act.

'If that's the case there's an awful lot of criminals about.'

The judge declined to grant a restraining order against the defendant in respect of Mr and Mrs Smalley and made no order for costs.

Speaking after the hearing, Aga, who runs a cleaning business in Exeter, slammed her ordeal as a waste of taxpayers' money.

'The whole thing has been hanging over me for more than a year,' she said.

'In Poland this would be nothing. People argue. The police don't deal with stuff like this. They deal with real criminals.'