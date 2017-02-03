Visitors to Britain's museums and galleries falls by 2m

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Published: 02:10 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 02:26 EST, 3 February 2017

Security fears and a lack of blockbuster exhibitions have been blamed on the major decline in visitor numbers at the UK's major attractions.

The Tate Modern, the British Museum, the Imperial War Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum saw visitors number drop by some 2million last year.

Experts claim fewer school trips, fears over terrorism and a lack of displays on the scale of the V&A's David Bowie exhibition are among the reasons for the dwindling numbers.

Fewer school trips, security fears and a lack of displays on the scale of the V&A's David Bowie exhibition are among the reasons for the dwindling numbers. Pictured, the British Museum

The Tate Modern, the British Museum (pictured) the Imperial War Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum saw visitors number drop by some 2million last year

Some 47.6million people visited the major institutions between April 2015 and April 2016 - a drop from the record-breaking 50.7million the year before.

According to figures released by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, in 2015/16 there were 7.9million child visits to Government-sponsored Museums.

This was a 14.4 per cent decrease on 2014/15.

Total visits to all sponsored museums decreased by 6.2 per cent from 2014/15 to 2015/16.

The most visited museum was the British Museum, with 6.9million visits, followed by the Tate Gallery Group with 6.7million visits.

Alistair Brown, a spokesperson for the Museums Association, told The Guardian the figures were 'disappointing'.

Security alert: The British Museum recently erected two large white structures in front of its front and back entrances, where members of the public must present their bags to be checked

He added: 'As schools come under greater pressure, they are finding it harder to devote time to out-of-class activities such as museum visits.

'Children are increasingly missing out on valuable experiences that bring history, science and culture to life and expose them to new ideas.'

This comes after tourist footfall dropped dramatically at Paris's most popular art galleries in the wake of the various terror attacks to have plagued France.

Foreign visitors to the Louvre decreased by a fifth to 7.3 million last year, from just under 10 million the previous year, when it was the most-visited museum in the world.

Meanwhile, the Musee d'Orsay's numbers were down to around three million, 13 per cent less than in 2015.