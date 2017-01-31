Neighbors welcome the Obama's home after vacation

By Jamie Jones For Dailymail.com

The Obamas have arrived back at their $4.3 million new Washington D.C. home after a well-earned break on Virgin billionaire Richard Branson's private island.

The former first couple flew out of paradise on Thursday after ten days in the Virgin Islands - with no children and no work obligations.

They have now returned to their nine-bedroom home in the elite Kalorama neighborhood - which is just two blocks from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's new $5.5million pad.

Their beaming smiles as the boarded the jet on the isle or Tortuga were a far cry from the tensions left behind in Washington DC, where President Trump on Thursday eased a sanction on Russia, said he wouldn't rule out military action against Iran, insulted the U.S. deal with Australia, and started the National Prayer breakfast with a prayer for Arnold Schwarzenegger's Apprentice ratings.

The Obamas arrived at the Tortola airport via a red helicopter. They then made their way back to Washington, and returned to their home just blocks away from Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

A motorcade was seen pulling up to the house, while signs dotted the road on neighboring lawns welcoming the former first family home.

The pair have been staying on one of Richard Branson's private islands, believed to be the eco-resort island of Moskito, which the Brit owns in addition to Necker, where he keeps a home.

The pair holidayed in the Caribbean without their daughters Sasha and Malia, who had joined them their first weekend after leaving office for a few days in Palm Springs, California.

Sasha is believed to be back in DC where they former first couple will live as she finishes high school, and Malia is in New York on her first week of an internship working for Harvey Weinstein.

The pair holidayed in the Caribbean without their daughters Sasha and Malia, who had joined them their first weekend after leaving office for a few days in Palm Springs, California

The Obamas' motorcade was later seen pulling up to their DC home, bringing their vacation to an end

The pair arrived back at their new home just blocks away from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's property

Several signs were spotted on their neighbors' lawns, welcoming them to the neighborhood

The Obamas have had a couple's vacation, as their daughter Malia, seen here on Thursday, is in New York starting her internship with Harvey Weinstein and daughter Sasha is in high school

On Tuesday the Obamas posed up with well-wishers on Tuesday on a lunch out, despite the fact all employees on Branson's island were reportedly been banned from even carrying a smartphone while the first couple are in residence.

During day eight of their tropical vacation, the Obamas enjoyed the afternoon with their billionaire friend on the island of Anegada having lunch at the local beachfront restaurant Cow Wreck Beach Bar.

The former first couple, who traveled from a long weekend in Palm Springs to the islands on Branson's private jet last Monday, were first spotted on the island in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

Staff on Moskito Island claim they had been hosting Obamas.

An unnamed source told a local paper the Obamas and their entourage were staying there, and staff members were not allowed to walk with any phones to work for the duration of the visit and are subject to searches from the US Secret Service.

Staff were also subject to frequent Secret Service checks.

The former president’s delegation numbers about one hundred and includes mostly Secret Service officers and other aides for the former First Couple, according to the paper.

Late on Tuesday video emerged of the couple smiling and waiving as they made there way with Branson to a helicopter, so not all cameras are the enemy.

The couple kept it casual, as they both sported shorts, sandals, hats and sunglasses during their outing on Tuesday.

Barack cheerfully said hello to those standing-by and replied 'thank you so much' to a man who told them to have a nice holiday.

The Obamas are eight days into their tropical holiday in the British Virgin Islands, and today enjoyed lunch with Richard Branson and daughter Holly

The former leader of the free world has remained almost silent about his successor after nearly two full weeks.

But on Monday the former President released a statement through a spokesperson, rather than directly through his Twitter account, in response to Trump's travel ban.

That seemed a million miles away as the former president, outfitted in a black Nike sports shirt, hat and his favorite Oliver Peoples sunglasses, enjoyed the lunch for four.

'President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country,' according to a statement released by his post-presidential office.

'Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake,' Obama said.

Obama, who said he would jump into the political fray when 'core issues' are at stake, invoked 'comparisons to President Obama's foreign policy decisions.'

'With regard to comparisons to President Obama's foreign policy decisions, as we've heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,' according to the statement.

Michelle, meanwhile, dressed in white for the tropical sun.

She wore her hair braided and sheltered her head under a white hat.

The former First Lady was photographed sitting down and chatting with Branson's daughter Holly, 35.

The Obamas posed with BVI Immigration Officers at Terrence B Lettsome International Airport in the British Virgin Islands last Monday night after flying in