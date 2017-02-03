Texas police shoot and kill man who ran over an officer

By Hannah Parry For Dailymail.com

Tavis Crane, 23, was shot dead by police in Arlington, Texas, after he ran over a cop - twice during a traffic stop

A 23-year-old man was shot dead by police after he reportedly ran over a female officer twice during a traffic stop.

The cop, who has not been named, pulled over Tavis Crane shortly before midnight on Wednesday in the 1700 block of Spring Lake Drive in Arlington, Texas.

Crane had several warrants out for his arrest for felony evading arrest and a probation violation.

She called for backup and got out to make an arrest when Crane put his foot on the gas and drove at her.

He struck the veteran officer, slamming into her own patrol vehicle, before running over her again as he attempted to flee.

The cop was pulled to safety by her colleagues and rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

As Crane tried to escape, other officers fired hitting and killing Crane. Two adults and a toddler, who were also in the car, were not hurt.

'The driver made a decision and reversed and struck an officer, actually ran over one of our officers and struck that officer's patrol vehicle.

'While this is going on, another officer is having a struggle trying to get the driver to stop,' said Lt. Chris Cook with the Arlington Police Department.

The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on routine administrative leave, police said.

Crane has been arrested on multiple occasions since 2011 from drugs offences to aggravated assault.