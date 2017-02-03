Home | News | Two arrested for attacking Trump backer on Berkeley campus
Angelina Jolie speaks out against Trump's immigration ban
Texas police shoot and kill man who ran over an officer

Two arrested for attacking Trump backer on Berkeley campus



  • 8 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 54
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Jack Palkovic says he was wearing a red 'Make America Great Again' hat while on his way to class at UC Berkeley on Thursday
  • Suddenly, a white SUV grinded to a halt and two young men ran toward him
  • One of the men got out, grabbed Palkovic's hat, and pummeled him before returning to the car
  • Police arrived, blocked their escape, and arrested both men
  • Palkovic, a member of College Republicans, says he helped organize the appearance by Milo Yiannopoulis, a controversial far-right Breitbart editor
  • Violent protests forced the cancellation of Yiannopoulis' talk as police placed the campus on lockdown a day earlier 

By Hannah Parry and Abigail Miller For Dailymail.com and Associated Press

Published: 00:49 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 01:00 EST, 3 February 2017

Jack Palkovic (above), a 21-year-old student who supports President Donald Trump, was beaten up on the University of California, Berkeley campus on Wednesday Jack Palkovic (above), a 21-year-old student who supports President Donald Trump, was beaten up on the University of California, Berkeley campus on Wednesday

Jack Palkovic (above), a 21-year-old student who supports President Donald Trump, was beaten up on the University of California, Berkeley campus on Wednesday

A 21-year-old student who supports President Donald Trump was beaten up on the University of California, Berkeley campus a day after violent protests led authorities to cancel a controversial speech.

Jack Palkovic says he was wearing a 'Make America Great Again' cap and on his way to class Thursday when a white SUV slammed to a stop and two young men ran toward him.

One of the men screamed an epithet, grabbed Palkovic's hat and pummeled him before the two got back in the vehicle and tried to drive away. 

An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attack.

Police arrived, blocked their escape and arrested both men.

Palkovic says he is a member of the College Republicans group and helped organize Wednesdays' event with Milo Yiannopoulos, an incendiary right-wing commentator with Breitbart.

Yiannopoulos said he had been planning to speak about cultural appropriation but claims his speech was over taken by the 'hard left.'

The protests on Wednesday at the nation's number-one-ranked public university were so violent that administrators warned the rest of the student body to shelter in place and the talk was eventually called off.

Protesters tore down barricades, let off fireworks and set the campus ablaze during the furious protests over the conservative Breitbart editor.

Palkovic says he was wearing a 'Make America Great Again' cap and on his way to class Thursday when a white SUV slammed to a stop and two young men ran toward him. Police officers above arrest the two men on the Berkeley, California, campus Palkovic says he was wearing a 'Make America Great Again' cap and on his way to class Thursday when a white SUV slammed to a stop and two young men ran toward him. Police officers above arrest the two men on the Berkeley, California, campus

Palkovic says he was wearing a 'Make America Great Again' cap and on his way to class Thursday when a white SUV slammed to a stop and two young men ran toward him. Police officers above arrest the two men on the Berkeley, California, campus

One of the men screamed an epithet, grabbed Palkovic's hat and pummeled him before the two got back in the vehicle and tried to drive away One of the men screamed an epithet, grabbed Palkovic's hat and pummeled him before the two got back in the vehicle and tried to drive away

One of the men screamed an epithet, grabbed Palkovic's hat and pummeled him before the two got back in the vehicle and tried to drive away

Police arrived, blocked their escape and arrested both men. The entire incident was witnessed by an Associated Press reporter Police arrived, blocked their escape and arrested both men. The entire incident was witnessed by an Associated Press reporter

Police arrived, blocked their escape and arrested both men. The entire incident was witnessed by an Associated Press reporter

Hundreds rallied against Yiannopoulos in a demonstration which turned violent and destructive, with protesters vandalizing dozens of businesses and smashing storefront windows. 

University police locked down all buildings and responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, according to witness reports.

Yiannopoulos himself later posted a video complaining that UC Berkley was 'no friend to free speech any more.'

Palkovic (seen above wearing the red pro-Trump hat) is a member of College Republicans, which helped organize an event on Wednesday featuring Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos Palkovic (seen above wearing the red pro-Trump hat) is a member of College Republicans, which helped organize an event on Wednesday featuring Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos
Milo Yiannopoulos Milo Yiannopoulos

Palkovic (left) is a member of College Republicans, which helped organize an event on Wednesday featuring Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos (right)

University police confirmed that the campus was on lockdown as they reported they were bringing in extra resources to tackle the 'violent demonstration.'

'Milo event cancelled. Shelter in place if on campus. All campus buildings on lockdown. #miloatcal,' they tweeted.

The 32-year-old right-wing provocateur is a vocal supporter of Trump and a self-proclaimed internet troll whose comments have been criticized as racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim and white supremacist. 

He was banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against 'Ghostbusters' actress Leslie Jones.

Hundreds rallied against Yiannopoulos in a demonstration which turned violent and destructive, with protesters vandalizing dozens of businesses and smashing storefront windows Hundreds rallied against Yiannopoulos in a demonstration which turned violent and destructive, with protesters vandalizing dozens of businesses and smashing storefront windows

Hundreds rallied against Yiannopoulos in a demonstration which turned violent and destructive, with protesters vandalizing dozens of businesses and smashing storefront windows

University police confirmed that the campus was on lockdown as they reported they were bringing in extra resources to tackle the 'violent demonstration.' Shadi Banoo (above) holds a sign during the demonstrations on Wednesday University police confirmed that the campus was on lockdown as they reported they were bringing in extra resources to tackle the 'violent demonstration.' Shadi Banoo (above) holds a sign during the demonstrations on Wednesday

University police confirmed that the campus was on lockdown as they reported they were bringing in extra resources to tackle the 'violent demonstration.' Shadi Banoo (above) holds a sign during the demonstrations on Wednesday

Several of Yiannopoulos' talks at other campuses have been canceled due to protests or security reasons.

The Breitbart editor wrote on Facebook that he and his team were safe after being evacuated from campus.

He also took to Facebook to criticize news sources such as CNN, sharing one of their articles titled 'Milo Yiannopoulis is trying to convince colleges that hate speech is cool' and editing it to say 'Milo Yiannopoulis is trying to convince colleges that free speech is cool.'

The rioting at Berkeley which forced the cancellation of Yiannopoulis' talk appears to have fueled soaring book sales.

He shared a link to his book, Dangerous, on Facebook with the message 'My book has soared back up to #5. Thank you for all the support. Not a bad way of showing them that violence will not win.'    


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Two arrested for attacking Trump backer on Berkeley campus
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Couple sue holiday operator after balcony collapse

Couple sue holiday operator after balcony collapse

Boy dumped by parents who thought he was a WITCH recovers

Boy dumped by parents who thought he was a WITCH recovers

Gordon Aikman dies aged 31

Gordon Aikman dies aged 31

Latest Nigeria News