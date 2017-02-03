Two arrested for attacking Trump backer on Berkeley campus

By Hannah Parry and Abigail Miller For Dailymail.com and Associated Press

Jack Palkovic (above), a 21-year-old student who supports President Donald Trump, was beaten up on the University of California, Berkeley campus on Wednesday

A 21-year-old student who supports President Donald Trump was beaten up on the University of California, Berkeley campus a day after violent protests led authorities to cancel a controversial speech.

Jack Palkovic says he was wearing a 'Make America Great Again' cap and on his way to class Thursday when a white SUV slammed to a stop and two young men ran toward him.

One of the men screamed an epithet, grabbed Palkovic's hat and pummeled him before the two got back in the vehicle and tried to drive away.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attack.

Police arrived, blocked their escape and arrested both men.

Palkovic says he is a member of the College Republicans group and helped organize Wednesdays' event with Milo Yiannopoulos, an incendiary right-wing commentator with Breitbart.

Yiannopoulos said he had been planning to speak about cultural appropriation but claims his speech was over taken by the 'hard left.'

The protests on Wednesday at the nation's number-one-ranked public university were so violent that administrators warned the rest of the student body to shelter in place and the talk was eventually called off.

Protesters tore down barricades, let off fireworks and set the campus ablaze during the furious protests over the conservative Breitbart editor.

Hundreds rallied against Yiannopoulos in a demonstration which turned violent and destructive, with protesters vandalizing dozens of businesses and smashing storefront windows.

University police locked down all buildings and responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, according to witness reports.

Yiannopoulos himself later posted a video complaining that UC Berkley was 'no friend to free speech any more.'

Palkovic (left) is a member of College Republicans, which helped organize an event on Wednesday featuring Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos (right)

University police confirmed that the campus was on lockdown as they reported they were bringing in extra resources to tackle the 'violent demonstration.'

'Milo event cancelled. Shelter in place if on campus. All campus buildings on lockdown. #miloatcal,' they tweeted.

The 32-year-old right-wing provocateur is a vocal supporter of Trump and a self-proclaimed internet troll whose comments have been criticized as racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim and white supremacist.

He was banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against 'Ghostbusters' actress Leslie Jones.

University police confirmed that the campus was on lockdown as they reported they were bringing in extra resources to tackle the 'violent demonstration.' Shadi Banoo (above) holds a sign during the demonstrations on Wednesday

Several of Yiannopoulos' talks at other campuses have been canceled due to protests or security reasons.

The Breitbart editor wrote on Facebook that he and his team were safe after being evacuated from campus.

He also took to Facebook to criticize news sources such as CNN, sharing one of their articles titled 'Milo Yiannopoulis is trying to convince colleges that hate speech is cool' and editing it to say 'Milo Yiannopoulis is trying to convince colleges that free speech is cool.'

The rioting at Berkeley which forced the cancellation of Yiannopoulis' talk appears to have fueled soaring book sales.

He shared a link to his book, Dangerous, on Facebook with the message 'My book has soared back up to #5. Thank you for all the support. Not a bad way of showing them that violence will not win.'