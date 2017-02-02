Drive-by shooting at Rooty Hill 'linked to Rebels bikies'

By Riley Morgan For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 20:14 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 01:01 EST, 3 February 2017

A mother narrowly escaped death after 14 bullets sprayed her home in a drive-by shooting in western Sydney early Friday morning.

The woman was forced to hide behind her sofa when the front of her home at Rooty Hill, in Western Sydney, was sprayed with 14 bullets believed to have been fired from a car that then sped from the scene.

The shooting is believed to be linked to the Rebels bikie gang, reported The Daily Telegraph.

Scroll down for video

A Sydney woman was left terrified after her home was sprayed with 14 bullets

Police investigate some of the evidence from the drive-by shooting in Rooty Hill

Windows were shattered at the front of the home with the ceiling also littered with bullet holes.

Police were seen examining what were believed to be bullet cases on the street after the shooting.

The neighbours next door were frightened for their four-year-old boy who was sleeping only metres away from some of the bullet holes that peppered the Bainbridge Crescent home.

The Daily Telegraph claims the bedroom belonged to Rishaad Christian, who was shot three times at the clubhouse of the Rebels Mt Druitt chapter in 2014, but survived

'We were asleep and we just heard gunshots, there were about 14 bullet holes, there were bullet holes all through the lounge room and the bedroom,' a neighbour told The Daily Telegraph.

'I heard a bang, bang, bang bang. I'll never forget the sounds, can you imagine how scary it was,' she said.

The publication claims the bedroom belonged to Rishaad Christian, who was shot three times at the clubhouse of the Rebels Mt Druitt chapter in 2014.

Mr Christian, then 33, attempted to flee before he was allegedly shot and beaten by three men on Grex Avenue, Minchinbury.

He survived the attack back in 2014 and it is believed Mr Christian only occasionally lives in the home.