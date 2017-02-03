What pot plant is the 1.8m carpet python wrapped around?

By John Carney for Daily Mail Australia

You might think this an optical illusion but this sneaky snake is hiding in one of these pot plants - the question is which one?

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted the image of six pot plants on its Facebook page and put this question to their followers.

It seems hard to fathom but one of the plants in the picture has a snake curled around it.

'BELIEVE IT OR NOT! ..... there is actually a 1.8m Carpet Python curled up behind one of these pots!' the post on their Facebook reads.

'Goes to show how well they can hide. If you can see it, try sharing this on your walls and see if your friends can see it too! Well done everyone that got it right!'

At first glance it seems impossible that there could be anything there at all, but a close up of one of the plants soon reveals all.

As it turns out the carpet python is in the top middle pot. He is wrapped up all around the plant.

'Sorry for leaving you all hanging! The answer is Top Middle!' Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7.

'You can see some scales hiding between the leaves when you zoom in! Goes to show how well they hide!'

Thew answer generated not shortage of comments on the organisation's Facebook page as they suddenly were able to make the snake out.

'I can see a tail top middle!' one surprised person wrote.

But another wasn't so sure joking: 'Still can't see it, it will have to bite me first.'