Home | News | Child pulled from public swimming pool in country Victoria
Malcolm Turnbull staffer suspended for Donald Trump post
What pot plant is the 1.8m carpet python wrapped around?

Child pulled from public swimming pool in country Victoria



  • 8 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 41
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Boy, six, dragged from public swimming pool in country Victoria on Friday
  • He was swimming in the Swifts Creek Community Pool in the small rural town
  • Child was airlifted to airlifted to Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne
  • He was in a serious but stable condition late on Friday afternoon 

By Nic White For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:01 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 01:04 EST, 3 February 2017

A six-year-old boy was pulled from a public swimming pool in country Victoria and rushed to hospital.

The child was swimming at the Swifts Creek Community Pool in the small rural town in the state's east when emergency services were called at about 1pm on Friday.

He was treated at the Great Alpine Road pool and airlifted to Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.

A six-year-old boy was pulled from the Swifts Creek Community Pool (pictured) in country Victoria and rushed to hospital A six-year-old boy was pulled from the Swifts Creek Community Pool (pictured) in country Victoria and rushed to hospital

A six-year-old boy was pulled from the Swifts Creek Community Pool (pictured) in country Victoria and rushed to hospital

He was treated at the Great Alpine Road pool and airlifted to hospital He was treated at the Great Alpine Road pool and airlifted to hospital

He was treated at the Great Alpine Road pool and airlifted to hospital

The little boy was in a serious but stable condition late on Friday afternoon.

The complex features a six-lane, 24-metre outdoor pool and a shaded paddle pool for young children.

It is staffed by volunteers and only had one lifeguard on duty when Daily Mail Australia called.

It comes after a spate of more than a dozen child drowning around the country in the past few months, though they were mostly in backyard pools.

The little boy was in a serious but stable condition late on Friday afternoon in the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne The little boy was in a serious but stable condition late on Friday afternoon in the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

The little boy was in a serious but stable condition late on Friday afternoon in the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Child pulled from public swimming pool in country Victoria
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Couple sue holiday operator after balcony collapse

Couple sue holiday operator after balcony collapse

Boy dumped by parents who thought he was a WITCH recovers

Boy dumped by parents who thought he was a WITCH recovers

Gordon Aikman dies aged 31

Gordon Aikman dies aged 31

Latest Nigeria News