Malcolm Turnbull staffer suspended for Donald Trump post

By Daniel Peters For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 23:32 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 01:04 EST, 3 February 2017

An executive staffer in Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's office has been suspended from her job after posting anti-Trump propaganda on her Facebook page.

Yvette Kerr, the Executive Assistant to the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff Drew Clark, was suspended on Friday after posting an image which read 'TUCK FRUMP'.

The explicit play on words image - which was her cover photo from November 2016 to January 2017 - links to a website which advertises a 'Voodoo Donald Doll'.

The website embeds a video which begins with an unnamed elderly lady talking about 'the f***ed up sh** that comes out of Donald Trump's mouth'.

In an expletive-laden speech that lasts 53 seconds, the woman proceeds to narrate a list of ways for people to take out their 'murderous rage' on the voodoo President Trump doll - complete with pins to stab in the plush toy.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office, which was provided to 2GB, confirmed Ms Kerr had been suspended immediately.

'The employee accepts that these posts were inappropriate and has deleted them from her account,' the statement read.

'The Chief of Staff has suspended her immediately while the matter is investigated further.'

Speaking on 2GB radio on Friday afternoon, host Ben Fordham admitted he did not expect Ms Kerr to be suspended over the post and thought it was an 'overreaction'.

'I thought that she would be counselled over it, and that they would delete her Facebook page or encourage her to delete this post that they described themselves as inappropriate,' he said.

'It's (the website) obviously meant in humour, but I guess when you're dealing with matters involving the US president and the Australian Prime Minister, and considering the nature of their relationship at the moment ... I guess that there's not a lot of humour at the moment.'

The photo remained on Ms Kerr's Facebook page up until news of the photo broke on Friday, when it was taken down.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office confirmed Ms Kerr had been suspended

The news is another blow for Mr Turnbull, who went into crisis control on Thursday after details of his first official phone call with US President Trump were revealed.

The conversation centred on a deal signed off by Barack Obama to take 1,250 asylum seekers from Manus and Nauru - which President Trump is outspokenly against.

The Washington Post, citing anonymous US officials, said President Trump accused Mr Turnbull of trying to send the 'next Boston bombers' to the United States in the heated phone call, before abruptly ending the scheduled one-hour chat in just 25 minutes.

Then on Thursday, the President took to Twitter to slam the Obama administration for agreeing to take on the refugees in the first place.

'Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!,' he wrote.