Demonstrators protest against Gavin McInnes at NYU

Protests broke out on Thursday evening at New York University, where comedian Gavin McInnes was scheduled to appear.

McInnes, a conservative and the co-founder of Vice Media, was supposed to speak to the NYU College Republicans, according to The New York Post.

An event page on Facebook from the NYU Anti-Fascists was called 'Disrupt Gavin McInnes at NYU'.

The page - which appears to have been taken down - reportedly said: 'Come to Kimmel, Rosenthal Pavilion to let NYU know that we will not stand for bigotry, racism, homophobia, transphobia, misogyny on our campus.'

'Gavin McInnes has a long track record of using incendiary language to attract media attention and frenzy,' it was quoted as saying.

It purportedly said: 'Most recently, in December 2016, Gavin McInnes launched an informal group called the Proud Boys, an "anti racial guilt," anti-feminist organization.

NYU Local tweeted: 'Arrests happening outside of Kimmel,' and posted photos of police officers in uniforms.

McInnes was pepper-sprayed ahead of going inside and received medical care, according to Washington Square News.

Gizmodo reporter Anna Merlan tweeted: 'Crowd of antifa rushed McInnes as he walked into NYU. Cops shoved them back, took a guy to the ground. Guy in a MAGA hat threw a punch.'

In another tweet, Merlan said: 'Now crowd is chanting "Nazi scum your time has come." One mocking a cop for protecting him, adds "and your favorite rapper is Flo Rida!"'

Merlan also tweeted: 'Looked like someone might've been trying to spray something at McInnes? Hopefully Nair.'

In a Periscope video from NYU Local, McInnes was filmed saying inside: 'When I got pepper sprayed, your eyes hurt obviously.'

He told the crowd, 'And then you get this sense of panic, where you're like "How do I know this isn't acid?" Oh yeah, this isn't Islam.'

The remark was soon met with both cheers and jeers, the video showed.

'Whose campus? Our campus!' people yelled inside the building.

People in the crowd shouted over McInnes during his appearance.

Vice President of Student Affairs Marc Wais attempted to gain control of the crowd yet wasn't able to do so, the video revealed.

He gave McInnes the microphone at one point, with McInnes filmed telling at Wais: 'You're ridiculous, sir. You're a dumb, liberal a******.'

McInnes said: 'You don't want to lose your job, so you say "Sit down, try to be civil." That's a myth. You know this whole thing's a f****** charade.'

McInnes left the Rosenthal Pavilion 20 minutes after taking the podium, Washington Square News reported. There were five arrests at the event, police told the website.

In a statement to the website, the College Republicans said: 'Our intention was not to advocate for McInnes's views, in fact many of us differ with him when it comes to certain ideas.

'The purpose of this event was to promote free speech and not to promote certain ideas.

The purpose of our club is to give students the opportunity to meet and listen to conservative speakers from all across the political spectrum, especially since we are the largest conservative organization on campus.'