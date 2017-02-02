Tigerair cancels all flights from Australia to Bali

By Ashleigh Davis and Belinda Cleary For Daily Mail Australia and Aap

Tigerair has permanently cancelled all flights from Australia to Bali effective immediately.

The budget airline made the announcement on Friday afternoon, after Indonesian authorities refused to provide approval for their flights.

In a statement, Tigerair said they were told by the Indonesian government they needed an alternative regulatory solution for their operations to Bali.

The airline said the solution would take them at least six months to implement, and would compromise their ability to offer low-cost airfares to travellers to Bali.

Tigerair Australia's chief executive officer Rob Sharp apologised to customers.

'We understand the impact that this situation will have on passengers booked to travel to and from Bali with Tigerair, and we sincerely apologise to all affected passengers.

'Providing a reliable, low-cost service is critical for Tigerair Australia and our customers, and therefore our only option is to withdraw from flying to Bali altogether.

'We will continue to work with Virgin Australia to support any passengers still in Bali and needing to travel home to Australia. We will also provide full refunds to customers who were booked to travel to and from Bali with us.

Mr Sharp apologised again to customers caught up in the cancellations and said the airline would continue to work around the clock to support them.

'Tigerair Australia’s ambition to have a short haul international network remains and we will now work towards alternative opportunities,' Mr Sharp said.

The airline's announcement comes after they cancelled all Friday flights between Bali and Australia and told customers by text message and Facebook.

Tigerair said the cancellations were due to 'issues regarding final procedural approvals from Indonesian authorities'.

These two passengers were among the Tigerair customers who had flights cancelled late on Thursday night

'Lucky we were still awake, to get your text message so late! Definitely not my definition of 'proactive'. I feel sorry for those who weren't awake and will wake up to this news in the morning!,' one woman wrote on the airline's Facebook post.

'Surely you would have known about this earlier! The 'proactive' action would have been to alert affected customers earlier to enable them to sort out their options!

'It's funny, you were able to email me at 11.40am on the 2nd with an 'important message from Tiger Air' to inform me that there would be no entertainment on the flight, it took another 12 hours to actually tell us there wouldn't be a flight.'

The budget airline's services between the countries have been suspended since January 11 - after 'changes in Bali airport's administration'.

The airline has offered all customers a full refund and assured them they would be 're-accommodated by Tigerair onto service back to Australia by Virgin Australia'.

'Tigerair Australia sincerely apologises to affected customers for the inconvenience that this situation has caused and continues to work hard to minimise the inconvenience for all affected customers,' the post read.

Passengers booked in to fly on Saturday are still in the dark as to whether their services will be disrupted.

Tigerair has suggested people refrain from messaging or ringing them about the cancellations and wait for 'proactive communications'.

'Tigerair's call centre and social team are currently experiencing a higher volume of calls and private messages than normal, so wait times will be longer than usual,' they said.

Passengers appeared frustrated at the late notice given by the airline.

'Good job Tiger. You most likely knew this would happen yet wait to alert customers at midnight. Most customers affected by this are probably asleep and will wake up excited for their holiday only to see the bad news.

'Nice job giving customers the choice between spending thousands more on new last minute flights or losing thousands on already paid for accommodation. Your 'sincere apologies' aren't enough to make up for ruined holidays,' said one woman.