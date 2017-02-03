Amazon says revenues fall short of Wall Street forecasts

By Associated Press and Reuters

For years, Amazon has posted roller-coaster results as founder and CEO Jeff Bezos emphasizes building up businesses rather than making an immediate profit

Amazon.com's expansion into India, its affordable prices and free deliveries for its Prime subscribers, and its investments in its own digital content have made a dent in its bottom line.

The company on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $749 million, but its overall revenue fell short of investor forecasts.

The company forecasts an unexpected dip in operating profit for the current quarter, sending shares down more than 4 percent due to concerns about the costs of investments including new warehouses and video content.

The e-commerce giant said that it generated $43.74billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 - even though Wall Street expected it to hit $44.68billion.

On the bright side, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.54 per share, even though forecasts predicted $1.35 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

Amazon is spending heavily to take greater control of package delivery and to expand its video service around the world.

Key to its plan is to entice sign-ups for Amazon Prime, its $99-per-year shopping club, which has led to users buying more goods, more often.

'The story is an investment story,' said Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky on a conference call with reporters, noting 'stepped-up' spending levels have continued into 2017.

GlobalData Retail analyst Anthony Riva warned of profit erosion.

'Low cost and fast delivery are a fundamental part of Amazon's appeal to consumers. However, they are also its Achilles' heel,' he said in a note.

For years, Amazon has posted roller-coaster results as founder and CEO Jeff Bezos emphasizes building up businesses rather than making an immediate profit.

He has sunk profits into new areas that have either built new markets - as with cloud services or its Kindle e-readers - or have floundered, like its Fire Phones.

'Failure and invention are inseparable twins,' Bezos wrote in a letter to shareholders last year.

Amazon is investing heavily in a system of trucks, planes and warehouses so orders are sped to Prime members in two days or less, a convenience that few online retailers can afford to match. An employee prepares an order at Amazon's San Bernardino Fulfillment Center (above)

This has made some investors uneasy and, after periods of Amazon's growth, quick to sell shares when forecasts miss expectations.

For the current quarter ending in April, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $33.25 billion to $33.75 billion.

Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $35.83 billion.

Amazon shares have risen 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed almost 2 percent.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $839.33, a climb of 52 percent in the last 12 months.

Sales in the first quarter will have a tough comparison to the year prior, Amazon's Olsavsky said, when foreign exchange rates were more favorable and the Feb. 29 leap day gave shoppers an extra 24 hours to spend.

The just-ended holiday season was Amazon's best-ever.

It was a heavily promotional period for Amazon, said Olsavsky, though he did not comment on how discounts compared with prior years.

Amazon is now producing television shows for Prime subscribers to watch online.

It is developing gadgets with an artificially intelligent assistant, Alexa, so users can buy toilet paper and other goods by voice command.

And it is building out a system of trucks, planes and warehouses so orders are sped to Prime members in two days or less, a convenience that few online retailers can afford to match.

The company also said it was making a large investment in its India operation.

'After these periods of intense investment or spending, then we see acceleration in sales and profitability, or at least historically we have,' said Edward Jones analyst Josh Olson.

The company forecast first-quarter operating income between $250million and $900million, below the consensus estimate of $1.34billion, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Amazon had reported operating income of $1.1billion for the same period last year.

Amazon Web Services, the company's fast-growing and lucrative cloud business, posted a 47 percent jump in revenue to $3.54billion, but fell short of the average analyst estimate of $3.60billion, according to FactSet StreetAccount.