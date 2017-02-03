Free range eggs may be relabelled in bird flu scare

By Sean Poulter for the Daily Mail

Published: 22:50 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 22:50 EST, 2 February 2017

Free-range egg and chicken farmers fear they could be driven out of business because of the fall-out of a bird flu epidemic.

Farmers have been forced to keep stocks of poultry birds inside since December 6 to stop them catching the virus from wild birds.

Under EU rules they are allowed to continue labelling the meat and eggs as free-range until February 28.

However, after that date this will no longer be permitted and the chicken and eggs will have to be labelled as coming from ‘barn-reared’ birds.

Free-range eggs may have to be relabelled at the end of the month unless farmers can persuade the EU to change their rules. It comes after farmers were forced to keep chickens indoors due to a bird flu outbreak

If that happens, farmers may no longer be able to charge the price premium they get for ‘free-range’ which will severely hit their finances.

British farmers’ unions are lobbying the European Commission and MEPs to allow them to carry on using the free-range label beyond February 28.

If that effort fails, they will have to go to the expense of putting stickers on egg boxes and producing new packs and labels for chicken meat.

Farmers unions say there is a ‘very real prospect’ that producers will go out of business unless the European Union agrees to allow the use of free-range labels to continue.

In a joint statement, Britain’s farmers’ unions said: ‘With this outbreak of avian influenza, we are in uncharted territory and this situation requires new measures that will help to solve the concerns of producers.

‘The four UK farming unions are calling on MEPs and EU decision-makers to extend the 12-week period on free-range status until the risk has subsided to previous levels. Farmers across the UK and Europe need this extension to give them certainty that their produce will have a market.

‘The demand from shoppers for free-range eggs and poultry meat has increased significantly over the past 25 years and we want our producers to be able to provide this for them. The UK market will, without doubt, be one of the most affected countries as a result of bird flu, due to half of our national flock being free-range, by far the highest percentage of any member state.

‘If these steps aren’t taken to protect the industry, producers are facing the very real prospect that they could go out of business and the UK market will be unable to enjoy the free-range products they demand.

Farmers have been forced to keep stocks of poultry birds inside since December 6 to stop them catching the virus from wild birds.

‘British farmers have been quick to introduce enhanced biosecurity measures and have ensured that the welfare of their birds remains an absolute priority.’

Bird flu emerged on the Continent at the end of last year and has since been brought to the UK by wild birds.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has confirmed a case of bird flu in a flock of about 6,000 turkeys at a farm in East Lindsey, Lincolnshire. Earlier in the month, the strain was also discovered in two small backyard flocks of chickens and ducks on premises near Settle in North Yorkshire, and Carmarthenshire, south-west Wales.

The H5N8 avian flu strain has also been confirmed in pheasants in two farms in Wyre, Lancashire and proactive culling of 63,000 birds, including pheasants, partridges and ducks, at a third site nearby will take place to contain the spread.

There were 761 outbreaks of H5N8 in Europe between October and January – 51 per cent in poultry and the rest in wild birds. About 1.6million poultry birds were destroyed.

Farmers in Holland are in the process of re-labelling free range eggs and poultry after recently losing an appeal against the EU to extend the 12-week rules.