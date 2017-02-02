Boy, 16, accused of stabbing three people at Sydney school

By Sinead Maclaughlin and Nic White For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 20:53 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 23:00 EST, 2 February 2017

A 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing his teacher and two classmates is 'shaken' but will fight the charges against him, his lawyer said.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly used a knife to stab Bonyrigg High School teacher Carolyn Cox, 48, and two other students, aged 16 and 15.

He was charged with wounding with intent to murder and two counts of cause grievous bodily harm.

The black Adidas back pack was lying in the car park next to a huge meat cleaver, a utility blade and an empty water bottle

In Parramatta Children's Court on Friday, the teenager did not apply for bail. His family was there to support him.

His lawyer Ron Malouf told the media outside court that the teen would be fighting the charges he is facing, saying the attempted murder charge wasn't justified.

'He's a bit shaken up by the whole situation as anyone would be,' Mr Malouf said.

'The allegations against him don't support the crime alleged against him.'

Mr Malouf said he couldn't comment on what sparked the alleged incident at the western Sydney school.

'There's no explanation at this stage, I think we just have to wait for the moment,' Mr Malouf said.

'He's a nice boy known to be a student with no bad reports so this quite a shock to everyone.'

The teenager will appear in court again on February 17.

Police and paramedics were called to the school just before 9am on Thursday after 'well liked' teacher Carolyn Cox and a male and female student were allegedly attacked in a science classroom.

It is alleged that the 16-year-old boy pulled out the knives after turning up late to class.

Shocking photos from the scene show a utility blade, a meat cleaver, a carving knife and scissors in the car park outside the school next to a black Adidas backpack.

The backpack reportedly contained two screwdrivers and police are yet to confirm if any of the weapons was used in the attack.

The alleged teen attacker was handcuffed and escorted to the station by police after he was arrested in a Aldi car park near the school, shouting: 'I didn't kill anyone. You have to tell my brother'.

Officers are seen standing near evidence in the Aldi car park

A forensic investigator is seen inspecting the meat cleaver found in the car park

The area was sectioned off as police investigated the incident

Students are seen outside at Bonnyrigg high school on Thursday

Forensic detectives were seen handling the alleged weapons at in the car park including a meat cleaver (pictured)

One teacher emerged from a meeting with the school's principal on Thursday afternoon and said teachers were shocked by the brutal incident.

'He's like normal until Year 11 and suddenly this,' the unnamed teacher told Daily Mail Australia, describing the boy as being 'fine, all fine...This was a surprise.'

The teacher said something must have changed 'just overnight, suddenly' for the boy, who had just returned for the first term of school when the incident allegedly happened.

Detectives placed a blue sheet on the ground in the car park underneath the Adidas backpack to examine the scene