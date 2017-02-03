Investigation finds some Chuck E. Cheese's violate policy

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 22:46 EST, 2 February 2017

In the last few years, violent fights among adults at Chuck E. Cheese have increased.

Many of the vicious brawls among parents are captured on video, damaging the reputation of the children's chain.

But it seems the confrontations at some venues may have been caused by staff over-serving alcohol.

The restaurant chain's policy is to only serve two alcoholic beverages per adult at the establishment.

But an Inside Edition investigation found that the policy is not strictly followed at all of the locations.

Lisa Guerrero, Inside Edition's Chief Investigative Correspondent, tested the policy at three different locations on Long Island, New York.

At one location, Guerrero was able to order four glasses of wine. On a different day, Guerrero went to a location 20 miles away to attend a child's birthday party where she ordered two beers.

When she asked for two more alcoholic beverages, she was actually told how she could circumvent the Chuck E. Cheese two drink limit policy.

A server told her that if she gave another server someone else's identification, she would be able to obtain two additional drinks.

In a statement, Chuck E Cheese's Entertainment told Inside Edition 'that they take their alcohol policy very seriously.' They added that 'maintaining a safe experience' for children and their families is of 'utmost importance to them.'

When Guerrero reported what had occurred to a manager at this location, she was told to contact the corporate office.

'After a full investigation, we determined that employees failed to follow our alcohol service procedure. As a result, their employment has been terminated,' the corporate office stated.

