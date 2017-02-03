Tom Brady shows off terrible grammar in wristband notes

By Hannah Parry For Dailymail.com

He's been heralded as the greatest football player ever.

So perhaps we can forgive Tom Brady, if his grammar is not up to scratch.

The New England Patriots star quarterback was at a practice session ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, when he revealed the unusual wristband note.

'Toe's - bend knee's. 30 degree rotation - late. Light light G.P' the unnecessarily apostrophe-laden note read.

The use of wristbands in the NFL dates back to Baltimore Colts' coach Don Shula.

In 1965, his team lost both its starting quarterback Johnny Unitas and back-up Gary Cuozzo right before the climax of their season.

So Shula was forced to turn to running back Tom Matte who had never played the position in the pros.

A quarterback is often called the 'signal caller' because he is responsible for calling plays at the line of scrimmage.

But with no time for Matte to learn all the plays before the regular-season finale, and the Western Conference playoff, Shula decided to write it down for him.

The coach simplified the offense, and gave his temporary quarterback a homemade plastic wristband with all the plays written underneath.

The move was a success. Matte almost led the Colts to the NFL Championship Game, only missing out to a controversial fourth-quarter field goal by the Green Bay Packers.

Today, that wristband is in the Hall of Fame, while the tool is common among players.

Brady is often seen checking his left wrist before shouting out a play. While Mark Sanchez of the Cowboys has been wearing his in games since he was a rookie.

Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, Kansas City Chief's Alex Smith and Tim Tebow of Scottsdale Scorpions are also fans, NJ.com reports.

However, Eli Manning has eschewed the use of wristbands and reportedly takes 'great pride' in being able to memorize all the calls.

Brady is throwing himself into training for the Super Bowl LI where he is hoping his family will be able to come and watch him play.

The 39-year-old had broke down in tears while speaking about his father at Super Bowl Media Day on Monday, after revealing his mother is suffering from illness.

Speaking on Wednesday, Brady said: 'It's personal with my family, and I'm just hoping everyone's here on Sunday to share in a great experience.

'But it has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things and you know my family has always been a great support system for me and hopefully we can make everyone happy on Sunday.'

Brady got choked up after describing his father as his 'hero' on Monday, before later revealing his mother had not been able to attend any games this season.