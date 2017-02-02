Seven West Media boss Tim Worner cleared of misconduct

By Daniel Peters For Daily Mail Australia and Australian Associated Press

The personal assistant who had an affair with Seven boss Tim Worner has fired back at her former employees and blasted the network's 'farcical' investigation clearing him of misconduct.

Amber Harrison, who had an affair with the married father-of-four from 2012 to 2014, said the 'lesson for women is don't work there' after reading the damning report.

'I provided explicit evidence to show that Mr Worner misused his credit card in the pursuit of his relationship with me and that he used cocaine when he was with me at work functions and events,' she wrote in a scathing statement released on Friday.

'The claims by Seven that these allegations cannot be substantiated are a joke.'

Amber Harrison (left), former personal assistant of Seven boss Tim Worner, has blasted the network's 'farcical' investigation clearing him of misconduct

Pictured is Ms Harrison's statement in response to the findings of an internal investigation conducted by Allens Linklaters. The former personal assistant said the 'lesson for women is don't work there'

Ms Harrison went on to blast international law firm Allens Linklaters for conducting the internal investigation, describing their ruling as 'superficial, deliberately limited in scope and designed to achieve the predetermined outcome it has delivered.'

In direct opposition to the report's assertion that there were 'no irregularities in Mr Worner’s corporate credit card use'.

Ms Harrison claimed she 'provided explicit evidence to show Mr Worner misused his credit card in the pursuit of his relationship with me.'

Earlier on Friday, Seven boss Tim Worner was cleared of misconduct after an investigation into his affair with a former staffer and claims of illicit drug use.

The report found that claims of Mr Worner's illicit drug use 'could not be substantiated' and said there' were no irregularities in Mr Worner’s corporate credit card use.'

The Seven West board said there were no grounds to take any further disciplinary action against Mr Worner, beyond the action which was taken in 2014 when the company became aware of his affair with Ms Harrison.

'The board has addressed all the issues that have been raised and is confident that Mr Worner will continue to run the company in the interests of all shareholders,' the company said in a statement.

Seven boss Tim Worner has been cleared of misconduct after an independent investigation into his affair with a former staffer and allegations of illicit drug use. The report found claims of Mr Worner's drug use 'could not be substantiated', which Ms Harrison labelled a 'joke'

The investigation, which was conducted by international law firm Allens Linklaters, looked into a number of allegations made by Ms Harrison which were widely reported on in December last year.

The report found while Mr Worner's two-year affair with Ms Harrison was 'totally objectionable', it remained 'consensual, personal and private in nature'.

'The Board has at all times made clear to Mr Worner that while the relationship, which concluded in July 2014, was personal and consensual, it was inappropriate given his senior position in the company and not behaviour condoned by the company,' it said.

The report also found allegations by Ms Harrison that Mr Worner had affairs with four other high-profile staffers were false and 'cast doubt on the veracity of [Ms Harrison's] other accusations.'

Allens said they accepted the 'strong and vehement denials by the four employees... without reservation'.