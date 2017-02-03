School PUNISHED a girl who stood up for Tyrone Unsworth

By Belinda Cleary For Daily Mail Australia

The best friend of a 13-year-old boy who took his own life after being bullied at school has revealed how she was punished for trying to stand up for her friend.

In November 2016 Tyrone Unsworth from Brisbane, Queensland took his own life, no longer able to handle the relentless abuse from bullies about 'being gay'.

His friend, Tanisha Blair, told the ABC she was forced to spend three days outside her primary school principal's office after an incident where she 'whacked' bullies out of the way two years before he passed away.

'I think four boys were pushing him,' Tanisha remembers.

'I was like, I had better go up there and help him or I'll get in trouble.'

Tyrone didn't fight back which is why Tanisha knew she had to help.

Her mother, Renee McDonald, was proud of her efforts even if they landed her in trouble with the school.

She said one day in August 2014 she heard bullies calling him 'fairy and gay' so she took him aside to get him away from the unwanted attention.

The bullying followed Tyrone to high school.

Aspley State High School principal Jacquita Miller told media that whilst she was aware of a high school altercation where Tyrone was hit with a paling, she did not know about the ongoing bullying but she was 'sympathetic to all' who had been touched by the teenager's sudden death.

At the time of his death his devastated mother, Amanda Unsworth, told the The Courier-Mail people bullied her son because he was gay.

'He was a really feminine male, he loved fashion, he loved make-up and the boys always picked on him, calling him gay-boy, f****t, fairy; it was a constant thing from Year 5,' she was quoted saying.

Amanda went on to say the bullies ongoing bullying by primary and high school bullies pushed her son 'to the edge' and she believes they are the reason he took his own life.

Before his death he had also been hospitalised after he was hit across the jaw with a paling in a high school altercation.

Queensland police confirmed at the time of Tyrone's death that there was an investigation into the alleged assault.