Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner enjoy date night

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner managed to sneak out for a dinner date earlier this week in Washington DC.

The pair headed over to RPM Italian for their meal away from home, a restaurant that is owned by former Apprentice winner and Trump Organization employee Bill Rancic.

In addition to being owned by a President Trump protegee and former co-worker of Ivanka's, the establishment was also participating in DC restaurant week, meaning that the couple could score a three-course, prix-fixe meal for just $35 each that night.

When it came time to pay however, someone rushed over to inform the two that the bill had been comped according to The Washington Post.

Jared was quick however to avoid any sort of issue arising and quickly paid the check for the meals.

Depite that incident it was a rather low-key evening for the couple, who were left alone by their fellow diners while back at the White House President Trump was firing Sally Yates, the acting attorney general of the United States.

Parents night out: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (above in file photo from September 2015) went out to eat on Monday night at RPM Italian in Washington DC

Eating out: The restaurant (above) is owned by Apprentice winner Bill Rancic, who after his victory worked alongside Ivanka at the Trump Organization

Thumbs up: Rancic went on to appear on future season of The Apprentice as a judge after his win (above in 2004 with Trump)

Mary Mallampalli was one of the guests dining at the establishment at the time, having just come from protesting President Trump's immigrant ban outside the Supreme Court.

She said that after a bill was dropped on Ivanka and Jared's table an employee came running out and said: 'Oh no no no. This is on us.'

President Trump's unpaid senior advisor and favorite son-in-law was not having it though, and refused the gesture.

'Jared said right then and there, "I am not allowed to accept this, I’m a government employee."'

Federal employees are not allowed to accept any gift that costs more than $20 according to the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch

Jared and his out-of-work wife would have been fine to accept the meal though as Rancic is a friend, and gifts from those individuals with whom government workers have pre-existing relationships are in fact legal.

The restaurant would not comment on their celebrity guests, or say if they dined off the regular menu or chose the restaurant week option.

RPM Italian offer diners 10 different kinds of homemade pasts for under $30, a selection of fish that ranges from a $32 grilled swordfish to a $61 whole branzino and for steak lovers the option of a $45 filet, $51 bone-in rib-eye or $55 milk-fed veal chop.

And after that there is a specialty meringue desert that is set on fire at the table, with the blaze then put on with chocolate sauce.

The restaurant received high marks for its ambiance and decor in a Washington Post review last year, which said the food was a mixed bag.

The review notes at one point in their write-up: 'Eating a veal chop - one time fine, another meal salty - or Dover sole at RPM always makes me wish I were eating those dishes instead at the homegrown Tosca downtown, whose superior kitchen treats similarly priced entrees with more respect.'

Tosca is where Jared and Ivanka had dined the previous week with Apple CEO Tim Cook and the company's head of policy and environment, Lisa Jackson.

Ladies man: Rancic worked with Ivanka (left in 2010) after his win and in 2007 married E! News host Giuliana DePandi (right in 2016)

Rancic won the first season of The Apprentice back in 2004, and was rewarded with a position in The Trump Organization who sent him off to Chicago to work on the Trump Tower being erected in the city.

His contract was only for one year, but he elected to stay on with the company after that time and eventually began appearing on future Apprentice seasons as a judge.

It was because he stayed at the company that became friendly with Ivanka and her two brothers.

In recent years the entrepreneur has formed a production company withy his wife, hosted a television program alongside Leeza Gibbons and last year released his first fiction book.

He married E! News host Giuliana DePandi in 2007 and the couple welcomed a son in 2012, Edward.