Uber boss quits Trump policy board day before WH summit

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:15 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 19:07 EST, 2 February 2017

Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick has quit President Donald Trump's executive council after facing pressure from consumers over Trump's new immigration order.

The Uber boss quit the council, meant as a sort of monthly sounding board for Trump to get ideas from top business leaders, even as the company is facing blowback for its decision to drop its congestion pricing during a taxi boycott meant to oppose the immigration order.

He made his decision known in an email to employees, where he argued against Trump's new immigration ban.

'Earlier today I spoke briefly with the president about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community,' Kalanick wrote.

'I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council. Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that,' he added.

Recode reported his departure and published the email.

'The implicit assumption that Uber (or I) was somehow endorsing the Administration's agenda has created a perception-reality gap between who people think we are, and who we actually are, Kalanick continued.

'We must believe that the actions we take ultimately move the ball forward. There are many ways we will continue to advocate for just change on immigration but staying on the council was going to get in the way of that,' he wrote. 'The executive order is hurting many people in communities all across America. Families are being separated, people are stranded overseas and there's a growing fear the U.S. is no longer a place that welcomes immigrants.'

'We will fight for the rights of immigrants in our communities so that each of us can be who we are with optimism and hope for the future,' he concluded.

An Online petition called for his immediate resignation from the council. 'As a company whose success is built on a foundation of hard work by immigrant workers, Uber can and should do better to stand up for immigrants,' it said.

Uber drew fury from protesters who had been angered by Trump's immigration order, which halted immigration from 7 Muslim-majority countries.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick attends the 'Technology Tipping Points: Digital Ubiquity' session of 2016 Summer Davos Forum on June 26, 2016 in Tianjin, China

President Donald Trump is convening his business advisory council on Friday

New York taxicab drivers, many of whom are immigrants themselves, launched a one-hour work stoppage last Saturday in solidarity with protesters at New York's JFK airport.

Uber then responded to the situation by dropping its congestion pricing – a move that some protesters took as undercutting the temporary work stoppage. Rival Lyft responded by making a $1 million donation over four years to the American Civil Liberties.

Lyft CEO Logan Green called the ban 'antithetical to both Lyft's and our nation's core values. We stand firmly against these actions, and will not be silent on issues that threaten the values of our community.'

The company maintained that it was just responding to the needs of its users, given the situation. Riders might otherwise have been stranded.