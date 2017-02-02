Quade Cooper weighs with Jack McInnes ahead of his fight 

By Nelson Groom for Daily Mail Australia and Australian Associated Press

Wallabies star Quade Cooper will step into the ring for his third professional fight on the undercard of Friday night's bout between Anthony Mundine and Danny Green.

After images emerged from the weigh-in, social media was quick to point out his opponent – 22-year-old Jack McInnes – is not exactly in top shape for the Adelaide Oval event.

McInnes has 55 fights under his belt across Muay Thai kickboxing, boxing and cage fighting, but that didn't stop fans from taking the young brawler to task.

McInnes, who says it will be his last fight, defended himself against the social media backlash by claiming it only takes one punch, reports Sunshine Coast Daily.

'I'm confident - anything can happen, it only takes one punch. This will still be my last fight.'

Despite an impressive fighting resume in other sports, McIness' boxing record is 0-2, and Cooper is a strong favourite on all markets.

When asked how we was was feeling on Thursday ahead of the fight, he told Queensland Times 'I'm hungry.'

Cooper was similarly defiant of the criticism, claiming athletes have a bigger target on their heads when they step in the ring.

'All of the guys who are athletes and sportsmen who have basically had the courage to step in the ring, there's a massive target on us,' he said on Thursday.

'Because we're already athletes and we're already professionals in a different field, people just expect us to be world champions overnight.

'But it's a long process and something I have a lot of respect for everybody who has been able to step in the ring and have the opportunity to be a boxer.'

Cooper said his fight in Adelaide came with the blessing of the Queensland Reds, despite the possibility of a preseason injury to the playmaker returning from an ill-fated year with French glamour club Toulon and Australia's rugby sevens program.

'It's great to have the support of our coach and the club as well to be able to do something like this,' he said.

'Very rarely would a sportsman get the opportunity to chase something else that they enjoy as well, especially in the lead-up to the season.

'So I'm grateful for the support there and hopefully I can continue to do it more often.'

Cooper, whose last pro fight was in January 2014, said he would continue juggling boxing with rugby - but for how long remained unknown.

'It's difficult but it's a challenge that I enjoy,' he said.

The Adelaide Oval event will be aired from 6pm.