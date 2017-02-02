School accused of cover-up over QC linked to death of boy

By Vanessa Allen In London And Jane Flanagan In Cape Town For The Daily Mail

Published: 18:03 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 19:13 EST, 2 February 2017

A prestigious public school was last night accused of covering up child abuse allegations against a senior Christian barrister later linked to the death of a teenager.

Morality campaigner John Smyth QC was accused by young victims of beating them so violently that they had to wear adult nappies to staunch the bleeding, after he recruited them at a Christian youth camp where the Archbishop of Canterbury once worked.

The alleged four-year campaign of ritualised violence in the late 1970s was reported to the trust which ran the camps for pupils from some of Britain's leading public schools – but appears not to have been reported to police for more than three decades.

Winchester College said it banned Smyth, 75, from contact with its pupils in 1982 but did not go to police in order to spare his alleged victims from 'further trauma'.

John Smyth QC and his wife Anne were spotted in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday

Meanwhile, Smyth moved to Zimbabwe, where he was alleged to have continued his violent abuse of children at more summer camps. He was also reportedly accused of culpable homicide over the death of a 16-year-old boy, Guide Nyachuru, who was found naked in a school pool, but the prosecution was dropped.

The married father of four – who once worked with campaigner Mary Whitehouse – has refused to respond to accusations he abused 22 boys and young men in Britain in attacks of escalating violence which drove one to attempt suicide.

An official report based on interviews with 13 of Smyth's alleged victims said the lawyer exercised a 'cult-like' influence over them, and believed he was on a 'ministry from God'. Victims told how their abuser would quote from the Bible as he administered the lashings with a specially fashioned cane in his garden shed.

The report, written for the Iwerne Trust which ran the Christian summer camps, said the victims were 'conned' into accepting the beatings as punishment or deterrent for minor sins, such as pride, 'impure thoughts' or masturbation.

Guide Nyachuru (pictured) was found naked in a school pool, but the prosecution was dropped

Eight victims received about 14,000 strokes with the cane in three years and were left with lasting scars, with one passing out after a severe beating and another reporting he bled for more than three weeks afterwards.

The allegations emerged in 1982 after one victim, by then a 21-year-old student at Cambridge University, tried to kill himself rather than submit to another beating. Speaking anonymously, he told Channel 4 News: 'I locked myself into the toilet and I cut my wrists and I swallowed all of the tablets... I felt relieved that it was all going to be over.'

Asked about the failure to report the allegations to police, he said: 'Everything could have been stopped and reported.'

Another alleged victim, Mark Stibbe, added: 'He made me strip off my clothes and he got out a cane and started to beat me. He said, 'This is the discipline God likes, this is what's going to help you become holy'.' Smyth was said to have kissed his victims' necks after he beat them, but they said the abuse was physical and not sexual.

The Iwerne Trust report was written by vicar Mark Ruston, who said each of the beatings was a criminal offence. He described the scale and severity of the punishments as 'horrific', but his three-page report was not passed to police. It was shared with senior figures at the trust, and Smyth was forced to resign as the trust's chairman.

The Christian charity had close ties with the Church of England and several leading church figures were said to have been 'Iwerne boys'. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was a dormitory officer at one of the camps led by Smyth, but was not made aware of the allegations until 2013.

The allegations were also raised with Winchester College, where Smyth gave talks to pupils and invited his favourites for Sunday lunches at his home nearby.

Winchester College (pictured) said it banned Smyth, 75, from contact with its pupils in 1982 but did not go to police in order to spare his alleged victims from 'further trauma'

Former housemaster Euan MacAlpine said he had noticed Smyth targeted 'the good-looking boys', adding: 'I should have gone straight to the headmaster and said 'This man is dangerous'.'

Britain's oldest boarding school said it informed housemasters and consulted parents but decided not to go to police. Winchester College said: 'College authorities did their best to deal responsibly and sensitively with a difficult situation, in accordance with the standards of the time. That John Smyth went on to abuse further, reveals the inadequacy of those standards.'

Winchester said it was co-operating with a police investigation.

The scandal came to light this week after an investigation by Channel 4 News, which confronted Smyth in Cape Town. He said: 'I'm not talking about what we did.'

Smyth, his wife and their four children moved to Zimbabwe in 1984, before moving to South Africa in 2001. A daughter, who asked not to be named, told the BBC she was never aware of any abuse by her father, but that if the allegations were true, 'he will have to face justice'.

The Iwerne Trust was later taken over by the Titus Trust, which said it learned of the allegations in 2014 and gave 'full disclosure' to police.

The Church of England said it was told of the allegations in 2013.

Graham Tilby, the Church's national safeguarding adviser, said: 'The report into these horrific activities... should have been forwarded to the police at the time.'