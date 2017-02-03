Troops demand disgraced 'tank chaser' lawyer faces courts

By Larisa Brown, Defence Correspondent For The Daily Mail

Soldiers hounded by disgraced lawyer Phil Shiner called last night for him to be jailed after he was struck off at a disciplinary hearing.

In a spectacular fall from grace, the former solicitor of the year was found guilty of professional misconduct for his role in drumming up cases against British troops.

Mr Shiner, who made his name suing the Government at taxpayers’ expense, was found to have been repeatedly dishonest in falsely accusing soldiers of war crimes.

As he was removed from the roll of solicitors and ordered to pay an initial £250,000 in costs:

It emerged that the National Crime Agency was passed a file relating to misuse of public funds;

The majority of the remaining cases brought by the lawyer against Iraq War veterans will be thrown out;

A serving colonel who served in Iraq said a dark chapter was behind his men and they can now move forward with ‘confidence’ on the battlefield;

Hounded troops vowed to sue both Mr Shiner and the Ministry of Defence over their decade-long ordeal;

The lawyer faced calls to repay at least £3.2million in public funds.

His now defunct firm, Public Interest Lawyers, brought the vast majority of 3,380 allegations of wrongdoing to the Iraq Historical Allegations Team, which is investigating claims of abuses by British troops.

The Mail has revealed that hundreds of soldiers were pursued for more than a decade as a result – but not a single case has resulted in a prosecution.

The outcome of the Al-Sweady public inquiry in 2014, which found that allegations troops had mutilated and murdered civilians were baseless, led to a series of investigations into PIL and Mr Shiner.

These culminated in Mr Shiner facing a disciplinary tribunal this week, although he refused to turn up on the grounds he was too ill.

He previously admitted nine allegations of acting recklessly and without integrity, including that he paid an agent to cold-call potential clients.

But after two days of hearings, the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal yesterday found another five counts of dishonesty proved against him and said he would be struck off.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said: ‘Justice has finally been served after we took the unprecedented step of submitting evidence on his abuse of our legal system.

‘Phil Shiner made soldiers’ lives a misery by pursuing false claims of torture and murder – now he should apologise. We will study any implications for outstanding legal claims closely.’

Paul Philip, chief executive of the solicitors’ watchdog, which brought the charges against Mr Shiner, said: ‘His misconduct has caused real distress to soldiers, their families and to the families of Iraqi people who thought that their loved ones had been murdered or tortured.

‘More than £30million of public funds were spent on investigating what proved to be false and dishonest allegations.’

Mr Shiner, who was paid millions of pounds in legal aid, could now face criminal charges over his misuse of public money.

In the hearing it emerged he paid ‘sweeteners’ to an Iraqi fixer, named Mazin Younis, to persuade him to change his evidence as part of a ‘cover-up’ on cold-calling clients.

Jeremy Edgar, a soldier who was dragged before the Al-Sweady inquiry and still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, said Mr Shiner should be prosecuted.

‘How have countless numbers of lives been irreparably ruined by his dishonesty?’ he asked.

‘I did nothing wrong, but for the sake of some people’s greed I was lied about and had my good name and my honour tarnished.

‘Who is going to give back all the years lost through stress and worry? I would love to see criminal charges brought against Shiner.’

Joseph McCleary, who was cleared of manslaughter and then a further two probes over the drowning of an Iraqi, said: ‘I went through hell and back, and spent years doubting myself.

'I tortured myself for years and even tried to take my own life. Shiner should be brought to trial and he should be behind bars.’

The daughter of Sergeant Richard Catterall, who was cleared three times of any wrongdoing after he shot an Iraqi in self-defence, echoed their calls.

Demi Catterall said: ‘I hope Phil Shiner now faces criminal charges, like my father had to face even though he was innocent.’

Cases handed to Ihat by Mr Shiner’s firm will now all be reviewed, with the majority of them thrown out because they will fail a ‘reliability’ test.

The probe’s 145-strong team now has just 250 active investigations and expects that figure to reduce to 60 by the middle of this year.

The two-day disciplinary tribunal found Mr Shiner behaved recklessly by claiming at a press conference in February 2008 that the British Army had mutilated and killed Iraqi civilians during the Battle of Danny Boy in 2004.

He also misled the £31million Al-Sweady inquiry, which threw out the claims after a five-year investigation.

Serving Colonel James Coote, who commanded troops during the battle, said the legal process had been harrowing for his men.

He told the BBC: ‘We can’t turn the clock back. Nothing will undo the decade or so that my soldiers, their families and indeed my family have been through.

‘It has been difficult, but I feel now that a chapter is certainly behind us. We can now operate with confidence in the demanding and challenging situations we will find ourselves in the future.’

The case was one of the most expensive ever brought by the Solicitors Regulation Authority, with costs expected to exceed the £475,000 reached before the trial.

Mr Shiner was ordered to pay interim costs of £250,000, with a full means test to determine further costs to follow.

The tribunal will aim to publish its decision in full within seven weeks, and Mr Shiner will then have 21 days to appeal.

A Legal Aid Agency spokesman said: ‘We are taking steps to recover any public money that has been obtained inappropriately by Public Interest Lawyers.’

A spokesman for Ihat said yesterday that ‘the evidence presented at the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal casts serious doubt on the reliability of some of the remaining allegations’.