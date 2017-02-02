Honda's Super Bowl ad brings celeb yearbook photos to life

By Karen Ruiz For Dailymail.com

Published: 18:20 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 19:21 EST, 2 February 2017

Honda has released a Super Bowl commercial including the animated yearbook photos of nine celebrities in honor of the 20th anniversary of the CR-V.

The 60-second advertisement features a fresh-faced Tina Fey, Amy Adams, Magic Johnson and more A-listers encouraging viewers to go after their goals.

Honda released the clip on Instagram stating: 'We all start out with big dreams. But it’s the people who never stop chasing their dreams that go further than they ever imagined.

'Honda celebrates the #PowerOfDreams and our dream of 20 years, the all-new Honda CR-V. #BigGame.'

Blast from the past: Honda released a 60-second commercial featuring celebrity yearbook photos in honor of the 20th anniversary of the CR-V

Memory lane: A fresh-faced Amy Adams and a quirky Jimmy Kimmel were part of Honda's 'Power of Dreams' campaign

According to AdAge, the car company considered several different ideas for its anniversary campaign, but decided on the yearbook theme for its inspiring message of 'always chase your dream and never give up,' assistant-VP for Honda auto marketing Susie Rossick said.

She added: 'We are hoping that a lot of people jump on that bandwagon and post their own yearbook photos to kind of help us get this message out.'

The idea was presented to four major Hollywood talent agencies and the roles were granted to those who put the best group forward.

Inspirational: Nearby classmates in the yearbook composite photo swooned for Robert Redford as a young Steve Carrell encouraged viewers to believe in themselves

Chasing dreams: Young Viola Davist told viewers to keep moving towards their goals

The ensemble cast: Missy Elliott, Robert Redford, Stan Lee, Jimmy Kimmel, Viola Davis, Tina Fey, Amy Adams, Magic Johnson, and Steve Carell.

Some stars improvised the script as Tina Fey came up with her line about holding a rose. According to creative director Jason Sperling, animating the vintage photos without making it 'look creepy' was the toughest challenge.

'All we had were photos, and some weren't even hi-res,' he said.

'One of the biggest challenges was that it's a dialog-driven piece, but it's also an effects-driven piece. It was really hard determining, do we want a performance director, or do we want an effects pro who made sure no one looks creepy. We wanted to make sure people got the feels at the end of it.'

The first-generation of the Honda CR-V appeared in the 1997 Super Bowl and is set to appear again for Super Bowl LI.

Missy Elliot's message encouraged people to 'make an album' as Magic Johnson advised to do it all 'with a smile'