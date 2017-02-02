Morpeth council cuts down trees honouring Queen Mother

By Tom Witherow For The Daily Mail

Sixty middle class protesters were in a standoff with police and council officials in a bid to stop 90 beloved trees planted in honour of the Queen Mother from being felled.

Local protesters in the 'genteel' market town of Morpeth, Northumberland, gathered to save the avenue of 35-year-old maples from tree surgeons.

But when four policemen and two patrol cars arrived the protesters were forced to retreat or face arrest and the work went ahead.

Yesterday the Forestry Commission launched an investigation into the council, who may have breached felling regulations, and ordered them not to fell any more trees.

The trees were cut down as part of deeply unpopular plans to redevelop the area and build a retail park, a £5.6million school and 200 homes - but the council does not yet have planning permission.

It is said they went ahead without it because they wanted to cut the trees down before birds start nesting there in spring.

Two months ago two pensioners were arrested and held for eight hours for obstructing tree surgeons employed by the council in Sheffield.

The Morpeth trees, planted with alternate red and yellow maples to represent the county flag, were donated by Lord Ridley, who grew them at his Blagdon Hall estate, in honour of the Queen Mother who was visiting to lay the building's foundation stone.

But Queen Elizabeth Avenue sits on the site where the new development, which will also see fields and footpaths built on, is planned once the local council headquarters have moved.

The proposals have faced fierce opposition, with more than 1,100 formal objections filed by locals who say the new £38million council building is a waste of money and the retail park spoils the beauty of their market town.

There are plans to build a retail park, a £5.6million school and 200 homes - but despite cutting down all of the trees, the council does not yet have permission to go ahead with the planning

The Morpeth trees, planted with alternate red and yellow maples to represent the county flag. Pictured above, the scene after the trees were cut down

Queen Elizabeth Avenue sits on the site where the new development, which will also see fields and footpaths built on, is planned once the local council headquarters have moved

The proposals for the retail park have faced fierce opposition, with more than 1,100 formal objections filed by locals who say the new £38million council building (pictured above) is a waste of money

Planning permission has not been granted, and could be refused on the back of locals' anger, but the council went ahead and culled the trees anyway.

Lesley Smith, 59, a nurse who lives next to the avenue, said: 'It's devastating - I've been so stressed about this development and then for the trees to be cur down for no good reason.

'People are lost for words and upset, it's tragic. They were planted for the Queen Mother's visit. They were beautiful trees, lovely to walk through and something to be proud of.

'I'm sure the council can argue it all legally, but they have a moral obligation as well.'

The trees were visited by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Northumberland in July 2001 and pictures show Her Majesty smiling as she walked through them.

The area surrounding the building is also a popular spot for the families and dog-walkers who live in the neighbouring detached stone houses worth up to £650,000.

David Holden (left) and Lesley Smith (right) witnessed the felling of trees in the grounds of County Hall, Morpeth which Northumberland County Council had cut down yesterday morning

olden, 61, an investment director who lives next to the avenue with his wife Julie, called the tree call a 'covert operation' performed by the council

The area surrounding the council building is also a popular spot for the families and dog-walkers who live in the neighbouring detached stone houses worth up to £650,000

David Holden, 61, an investment director who lives next to the avenue with his wife Julie, said: 'They hadn't told anybody, which just shows what a covert operation it was.

'They were mature trees and they had 40 more years of expected life. If this plan doesn't get permission then the trees are lost forever.

He added: 'They were fantastic specimens, and it's a trigger for the anger that everyone's feeling. They are taking no care whatsoever for the people who are going to have to live with it.'

Local councillor Andrew Tebbutt, who said protesters were 'blocked by police', said: 'Residents are frustrated, they are livid, there is just such anger that the regulations are being ignored.

'They didn't tell anybody, they kept it very secret and they don't have planning permission. There were 50 or 60 people at the protest - Morpeth is a very gentile place and to get people out protesting is very unusual.

'Residents' frustration that they are not going through due process. The fact they are cutting trees down adds insult to injury.'

David Bawn, 38, a county councillor, said the council's tactics have been 'underhand'. He said: 'There was a Mexican standoff at County Hall between local residents and the council workmen trying to cut down the trees, and policemen were also there. If the Council did require a licence and carried on without it - it will have committed a criminal offence.'

A Forestry Commission spokesman said: 'Forestry Commission Woodland officers have visited the site at County Hall in Morpeth and, while they investigate whether there has been a breach of felling licence regulations, we have advised Northumberland County Council not to fell any more trees.'

Northumberland County Council claimed they did not need a licence to cut the trees down. A spokeswoman said: 'A small area of trees and bushes outside County Hall is being cleared ahead of a planning decision for the new £5.7m Morpeth First School on the site.

'By doing some preparatory work now it would allow the scheme to progress more quickly if the proposals are given the green light, by removing those trees within the footprint of the proposed school buildings before birds come to nest in the spring.

'The landscaping scheme for the school seeks to retain as many of the existing trees as possible.'

Northumbria Police said: 'A number of protesters entered the work site to prevent tree felling. After an hour those protesters were requested to leave by police as they were risking their own safety by being on site.'