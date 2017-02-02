Home | News | Atlanta police department apologizes for Beyonce tweet
Atlanta police department apologizes for Beyonce tweet



  • Atlanta police replied to Beyonce's announcement on Twitter Wednesday
  • 'Remember no celebratory gunfire!' the department wrote in a crass tweet
  • Drew outrage from Twitter users, including one who found it 'disgusting'
  • The department apologized for its 'inappropriate' message later on Wednesday

By Clemence Michallon For Dailymail.com

Published: 18:55 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 19:22 EST, 2 February 2017

Atlanta's police department was forced to apologize after posting a crass tweet reacting to Beyonce's pregnancy announcement, telling its followers not to fire guns in celebration.

The original message came on Wednesday after Beyonce shared a photo of herself revealing her baby bump and wrote in the caption that she and husband Jay-Z were expecting twins.

'Beyonce may have everyone wanting to celebrate her pregnancy, but remember no celebratory gunfire! Stay safe, Atlanta!' the police department wrote.

The tweet and its implications - that residents of Atlanta would shoot guns to celebrate the news - drew outrage from other Twitter users, including one who called the message disgusting.

Atlanta's police department reacted to Beyonce's pregnancy announcement with a now-defunct crass tweet Wednesday, telling Atlanta residents not to fire guns in celebration

Beyonce had shared this photo of herself earlier on Wednesday, revealing her baby bump and writing in the caption that she and husband Jay-Z were expecting twins

The police department apologized for its 'inappropriate' tweet later on Wednesday, after its message earned outraged reactions on Twitter

'If this is actually from @Atlanta_Police it is pretty disgusting. It's not funny or remotely amusing. This is not a laughing matter,' the user wrote.

Another shared a screen shot of the message, writing: 'Oh my god Atlanta police department.'

'The "wtf" tweet of the day goes to the Atlanta Police Department (since deleted),' one user said.

Someone else flagged up the police department's tweet, asking: 'What is wrong with you people?'

The message has since been deleted and the police department published an apology later on Wednesday.

'We understand that the #Beyonce Twitter post was inappropriate and for that we apologize,' the department wrote.

The tweet and its implications - that residents of Atlanta would shoot guns to celebrate the news - shocked other Twitter users, including one who called the message disgusting

Beyonce, who has since shared more photos of herself with a baby bump, has since dethroned Selena Gomez's Coke ad as the most liked snap on Instagram

Some defended the original tweet. 'I wasn't offended,' one Twitter user wrote in reply. 'It was a hilarious tweet. Unfortunately some people are just looking for stuff to be outraged about.'

Another one wrote: 'It was a public service announcement! Celebratory gunfire is dangerous no matter what the occasion is!'

But someone replied: 'Then it was a public service announcement that landed somewhere in the spectrum of racism and poor taste.'

Denny's, the restaurant chain, also cause a Twitter storm with a bizarre reaction to Beyonce's announcement.

'Wow, bey has TWO buns in the oven! that’s just an expression by the way. please don’t eat those buns. they are babies,' the company wrote.

Some defended the original tweet. 'I wasn't offended,' one Twitter user wrote in reply. 'It was a hilarious tweet. Unfortunately some people are just looking for stuff to be outraged about'

Another one wrote: 'It was a public service announcement! Celebratory gunfire is dangerous no matter what the occasion is!'

But someone replied: 'Then it was a public service announcement that landed somewhere in the spectrum of racism and poor taste'

Denny's, the restaurant chain, also cause a Twitter storm with a bizarre reaction to Beyonce's announcement featuring a 'bun in the oven' pun

 


