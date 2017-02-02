Home | News | 2 teens face murder charge in fatal Craigslist robbery
Footage of moments before Marine A shot Taliban insurgent
Father, 32, cut the brakes on his ex-partner's Peugeot 307

2 teens face murder charge in fatal Craigslist robbery



  • 10 hours 11 minutes ago
  • 50
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Police have arrested two teens suspected in the fatal shooting of a man who was selling a dirt bike on Craigslist
  •  44-year-old James Beck and his teenage son were selling the item on Craigslist
  • Upon meeting the teen buyers, they sensed they were about to be robbed 
  • Beck was shot as he attempted to flee 

By Associated Press

Published: 10:29 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 13:01 EST, 2 February 2017

Police say they've arrested a second teenager suspected in the fatal shooting of a man who was selling a dirt bike on Craigslist.

Tampa police said in a statement Thursday that they arrested a 17-year-old boy who now faces first-degree murder and robbery charges in the Tuesday night death of James Beck.

A 16-year-old is already in custody who is facing murder and robbery charges. Beck's body was found Tuesday night.

Reports say the 44-year-old Beck and his 15-year-old son were selling the dirt bike to two people in Tampa during a Craigslist transaction. 

Police say the Becks quickly realized they were going to be robbed. Beck was shot as he attempted to leave.

Tampa police found the dirt bike later Tuesday night and arrested the 16-year-old.

Beck's son wasn't injured.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

2 teens face murder charge in fatal Craigslist robbery
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

PM will force councils to build thousands of homes

PM will force councils to build thousands of homes

Clintons get warm reception during New York City outing

Clintons get warm reception during New York City outing

One Nation candidate John Cox says 9/11 was faked

One Nation candidate John Cox says 9/11 was faked

Latest Nigeria News