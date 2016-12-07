Footage of moments before Marine A shot Taliban insurgent

By Sam Greenhill and Martin Robinson for MailOnline

Hovering in the sky, a British Apache helicopter gunship unleashes a barrage of deadly fire at a Taliban fighter later killed by Marine A Alexander Blackman.

It is the moment that led to one of the most controversial episodes in the Afghanistan war – the Marine A shooting incident - and has been released for the first time today.

These dramatic video clips – never seen before – show the events in the minutes leading up to the Marine A incident.

Sgt Blackman would later be convicted of murdering the Taliban fighter who was found wounded after he attacked a British position.

The Ministry of Defence has released footage of the moments leading up to the incident

The videos clattering from the gunship’s fearsome 30mm cannon can be heard clearly.

Following reports of two insurgents creeping up on a remote British outpost in Helmand Province, an Apache was summoned from Camp Bastion to counter their stealth attack.

The aircrew spotted one of the gunmen in a cornfield, and unleashed 139 rounds from its 30mm cannon. The aircrew believed the man ‘simply could not have survived’ the lethal barrage.

In the course of that blisteringly hot afternoon, the patrol led by Sergeant Alexander Blackman, known as Marine A, would go on to locate the wounded fighter and Sgt Blackman would then shoot him, leading to his conviction for murder.

The newly-released video clips do not show the shooting incident itself, only some of the events leading up to it.

The footage comes from a helmet-mounted video camera worn by one of the junior Marines in the patrol, Corporal Christopher Watson (‘Marine B’).

Its release follows a High Court application from media organisations including the BBC requesting the video be made public.

The court did not agree to release the full video, but has permitted its partial release. The Ministry of Defence has now put out the first three of the six video clips.

The full video of the shooting incident was shown to Sgt Blackman’s court martial, and afterwards some of the audio was released to the public.

But the full video was deemed a ‘gift to terrorists’ who would use it as devastating propaganda.

However, with this release of the less controversial earlier clips, it is the first time any of the video has been seen publicly.

They show events when the Marines, with the video, are positioned some distance away from the cornfield, and they can be heard discussing the Apache as it fires on the insurgent.

They are heard yelling 'shoot the c***' and 'they've f*****g missed'.

Clips 1, 2 and 3 only show these events, and the rest of the episode including the shooting will not be shown publicly.

But the story of what happened next is well known.

Sgt Blackman led his patrol into the cornfield where they found an AK47, spare ammunition and a hand grenade laying by his blood-soaked body in the 50C heat.

Although the remaining video will not be released, the audio track from clips 4 and 5 was made public after the court marital.

Sgt Blackman (‘Marine A’) can be heard asking: ‘Anybody want to do first aid on this idiot?’ Another voice quickly replied: ‘Nope.’

Another Marine, Jack Hammond (‘Marine C’) offered to shoot him in the head, sparking laughter.

Minutes later, Sgt Blackman is filmed kneeling next to the dying man, putting his pistol to his chest and firing.

He then infamously says: ‘There you are. Shuffle off this mortal coil, you c***. It's nothing you wouldn't do to us.’

Turning to his comrades, he adds: ‘Obviously this doesn't go anywhere, fellas. I've just broke the Geneva Convention.’

Moments later, speaking on the radio, he reports: ‘He’s, er, fully dead now.’

The video was to condemn Sgt Blackman at his trial, but the same video does also provide evidence backing his claim he genuinely thought the Taliban was already dead when he pulled the trigger.

The whole incident lasted at least 45 minutes, and before the shooting, Sgt Blackman can be heard telling fellow Marines: ‘He’s passed on from this world’, and ‘He’s dead – don’t waste your field dressings’. Another time, he says: ‘He’s passed. F*** it, he’s passed.’

The helmet-cam video came into the hands of the police in Britain, by a bizarre chain of events, about a year later.

It was passed on to military police and prosecutors, and in October 2012, seven Marines were arrested.

Three of them, Blackman (‘Marine A’), Watson (‘Marine B’) and Hammond (‘Marine C’), were charged under military law with the ‘murder of an unknown captured person’ and tried at a court martial in October 2013 at Bulford military court centre in Wiltshire. All three denied murder. Only Sgt Blackman was convicted.

Outlining the prosecution case, David Perry QC told the court the wounded Taliban had posed no danger, and instead of being treated ‘with dignity and respect’, he was executed in cold blood.

Giving evidence in a loud clear voice, Sgt Blackman defended his action as a ‘momentary lapse of judgment’, maintaining he thought the Taliban was already dead when he shot him. He was ‘ashamed’ of his remarks on video but they were ‘foolish bravado’ and ‘dark humour’ used by war-zone troops as a coping mechanism. He explained his comment about the Geneva Convention by saying he was referring to mistreating a corpse.

After Sgt Blackman’s court martial, three judges ruled that the video of the shooting incident should not be made public. At the time, government terrorism experts had advised the judges that Sgt Blackman and his family could be at risk from Islamic extremists.

Paul Mott, the deputy head of the government’s Research Information and Communications Unit, said at the time that the video was 'a gift in propaganda terms’. The court martial’s Judge Advocate General, Jeff Blackett, ruled that the release of the video would 'generate significant feelings of anger and revenge among certain people and will incite attacks on British service personnel at home and abroad’.