Florida woman awakened by iPhone 6 plus shooting flames

A Florida woman is raising questions about the safety of the iPhone 6 Plus with a harrowing account of her phone bursting into flames while she was sleeping.

Amanda Bentz was sound asleep in her Palm Harbor, Florida home when, around 3 o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, she says she received a rude awakening.

'It was just like a 'shhhhhh,' kind of like fireworks,' she told WFLA.

The noise and bright flames were just inches from the woman's face as she slept, spewing from the phone charging on her nightstand, she said.

'My face was so close to the phone that when it immediately went up in flames, it woke me up. I'm luckily a light sleeper,' said Bentz.

'It literally blew flames right out the side of the phone.'

Her husband Kyle Bentz leaped into action and extinguished the flames, using a shirt to smother them.

Singes and soot could be seen on the Bentzs' nightstand, curtain, and bedding in a television interview later that day.

Her iPhone 6 Plus, which she'd owned for two and a half years, was covered in soot and melted plastic.

Although the Samsung Note 7 caused havoc with its widely documented propensity for catching fire, there have been few similar reports about Apple products.

Apple has said it's investigating the incident and will send Bentz a replacement phone.

In an unusual coincidence, a man who lives just down the street from the Bentzs told reporters that he experienced a similar issue on Tuesday morning, with the battery on his iPhone 6 Plus expanding and cracking the screen.

'It was sitting right next to my bed,' said the neighbor, Greg Miceli, adding that the phone was not charging at the time. 'I woke up, and the battery'd completely blown up.'