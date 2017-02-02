Fake news did NOT sway the election, study shows

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:03 EST, 2 February 2017

Fake news did not alter the election result, a new study shows.

While bogus pro-Trump stories far outweighed those about Hillary Clinton, only a 'small fraction' of voters - eight percent - ever saw them and even fewer actually believed or remembered them, researchers say.

Much larger numbers remembered seeing and believing legitimate news stories.

In order for it to swing the election, fake news would have therefore had to have been as persuasive as 36 television adverts, the study by NYU and Stanford claims.

'Our data suggest that social media were not the most important source of election news and even the most widely circulated news stories were seen by only a small fraction of Americans,' authors Hunt Allcott and Matthew Gentzkow said.

The research dispels the notion that defamatory stories about Hillary Clinton may have cost her the election.

While Democrats have shied away from directly blaming fake news for Trump's win, its rise during the campaign and perceived ties to Russian hackers accused of boosting the businessman's chances at winning have been common talk.

But the survey, titled Social Media and Fake News in the 2016 election, claims not enough voters relied on the stories and their vehicles such as Facebook and Twitter for it to have had any significant impact.

In the survey of 1208 people, only 14 per cent considered social media, where fake news was spread excitedly before election day, their primary source of information.

Fake pro-Trump stories were shared 30million times on Facebook, more than four times as much as made-up stories favoring Hillary Clinton were.

But the average voter remembered less than one percent (0.9%) of them and only 0.7 percent believed them, according to the research.

0.19 percent remembered seeing and believed fake pro-Clinton stories.

Prominent fake stories against the Democratic candidate included the wild accusation she spearheaded a pedophile ring which operated out of a pizza shop.

The story, which was circulated by fanatic pro-Trump websites, prompted a gunman to visit Comet Ping-Pong, the Washington DC pizza parlour.

Only 10 percent of the voters surveyed for the study believed it. A third (around 400 people) believed a fake story that Wikileaks, which exposed thousands of Clinton campaign emails, fabricated their contents.

Pro-Trump stories were shared 30million times while pro-Clinton stories, of which there was considerably less, were shared only 8million times

Many more participants remembered seeing and believing genuine news, categorized as 'big true' stories, over fake reports

Only 13.8 percent took their news from social media, the most prolific vehicle for the spread of fake news

A tenth believed the fake claim that the Pope had endorsed Trump and around the same number believed the made-up story that the Clintons were somehow responsible for the death of Vince Foster whose 1993 death has been repeatedly ruled a suicide.

Less than 20 percent of voters remembered seeing and believing fake news but almost 70 percent recall the largest legitimate news stories and almost 60 percent said they believed them.

Among the largest legitimate news stories were reports that Hillary Clinton had repeatedly denied requests for increased security at the US governmental buildings in Benghazi before the 2012 attacks on it.

Only 10 percent believed the Pope had endorsed Trump's candidacy, one of the 115 pro-Trump fake news stories put out during the campaign

Around 70 percent also remembered Trump refusing to admit whether he would concede the race if Clinton won.

Voters relied mostly on cable TV networks for their news, with 25 percent naming it as their most used source in the lead-up to the election.

Twenty-three percent relied on network TV, 14.8 percent turned to news websites and 14.5 percent got their information from local TV.

Only 13.8 percent said social media was their primary source.

The spread of fake stories on social media became a focal point of Democrats after Clinton's defeat.

In her second speech since losing to Trump in November, the candidate herself described it as an 'epidemic' which 'flooded social media'.

Barack Obama spoke two weeks after the election result to say the country had 'problems' if it couldn't tell the difference between what was genuine and not.

'If we are not serious about facts and what’s true and what’s not, if we can’t discriminate between serious arguments and propaganda, then we have problems,' he said.

President Trump has accused mainstream news outlets CNN and The New York Times of being guilty of perpetuating fake news since he took office.

He banned CNN's Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta from asking questions at a pre-inaugural press conference because the network had published unverified allegations about him that were contained in a 'dirty dossier' about his links to Russia.

The New York Times, he said, produced coverage of him that was 'negative and angry'.