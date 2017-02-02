Home | News | Shoppers seeking to emulate Ivanka and Melania
Shoppers seeking to emulate Ivanka and Melania



  • Rent The Runaway in Georgetown, Washington DC, said many customers have been talking about the pair's fashion choices
  • 35-year-old Ivanka's work wardrobe in particular is inspiring professional women
  • Melania Trump's fashion choices have drawn comparisons with Jackie Kennedy

By Emily Chan For Mailonline

Published: 12:53 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 13:05 EST, 2 February 2017

Designer outlets are seeing a rise in shoppers seeking to emulate the style of First Lady Melania Trump and First Daughter Ivanka.

Rent The Runaway in Georgetown, Washington DC, said at least a quarter of customers walking through their doors have been talking about the pair's fashion choices.

While both women have been photographed in a number of haute couture gowns over the past fortnight, it is 35-year-old Ivanka's work wardrobe in particular that is inspiring shoppers. 

Damion West, associate style director at Rent The Runaway, told The Hill that the First Daughter's fashion line has a strong appeal for professional women.

He said: 'They think that her lines are very crisp and clean, that she has a timeless approach to her designs.' 

West says her black tie choices often draw inspiration from the likes of Audrey Hepburn - although Ivanka caused controversy at the weekend after sharing a 'tone deaf' snap of herself in a $5,000 gown by Carolina Herrera.

She shared the photograph of herself and husband Jared Kushner attending the annual Alfalfa Club dinner on Saturday night, as anger grew over her father's immigration ban.

Meanwhile, West describes the First Lady's style as 'very international'.

Melania, 47, helped create her own inauguration gown with New-York based designer Herve Pierre. 

In the past, she has favored high-end European designers rather than American creations - but the choice of Paris-born Pierre appeared to bridge the gap. 

Her choice of a power blue dress and jacket by Ralph Lauren was also widely praised by fashion experts, drawing comparisons with former First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

